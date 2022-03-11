Raiders sign Maxx Crosby to four-year extension worth reported $99 million, two years after major anniversary

The Las Vegas Raiders have rewarded Maxx Crosby with one of many greatest contracts for an edge rusher in soccer, signing the 2019 fourth-round choose on Friday to a four-year extension price a reported $98.98 million. The deal contains $95 million in new cash and $53 million assured, in line with NFL Media.

Crosby, who led the NFL with 101 pressures final season, will make a median for $24.745 million per season — the fourth-highest paid edge rusher in soccer (T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, and Myles Garrett are greater).

The extension comes on an anniversary for Crosby, as he introduced he was two years sober Friday. Crosby checked into an alcohol rehab heart two years in the past on this present day.

Crosby had an enormous season in 2021, main the league in pressures and hurries (72). He completed with eight sacks and 30 quarterback hits — one in every of simply six gamers to have that many quarterback hits final yr. Crosby had simply 93 pressures and 27 quarterback hits in his first two seasons earlier than breaking out in his third yr.

He was a second-team All-Professional and earned a Professional Bowl invite, whereas additionally having seven passes defensed. Crosby is simply 24 years previous, so his finest soccer is nicely forward of him — which will probably be with the Raiders for the subsequent a number of seasons.