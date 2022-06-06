Rain chances on the rise in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We’re pinpointing sea breeze storms Monday all through Central Florida.
Rain will switch from east to west within the afternoon, with a 60% safety. Some storms will most likely be sturdy, with gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning.
We will depend on on and off rain possibilities each day this week as the ocean breezes fireside up.
Excessive temperatures will most likely be within the low to mid-90s each afternoon.
Monitoring the tropics
Tropical storm Alex continues to push nearer to Bermuda.
The system turned a tropical storm after it moved away from Florida, and it continues to push farther away from the U.S.
Earlier than it turned a named storm, the local weather system dumped flooding rains on components of South Florida.
