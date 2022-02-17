Rain Clearing As Cold Front Moves Into North Texas And Temperatures Drop – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The rain is clearing out to the east leaving clouds, windy conditions and tumbling temperatures in its wake. A strong cold front is making its way through North Texas.

Thursday morning areas to the northwest were already in the 30s and Fort Worth was in the upper 40s. Temperatures continue to fall this afternoon — with wind chills in the 30s by midday. There will be intermittent sunshine throughout the day.

Northerly winds remain strong at 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph into the afternoon. The winds are expected to finally die down this evening into the overnight hours.

Skies clear overnight and temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Friday afternoon is looking great as the Metroplex finally gets a break from the strong winds as high pressure moves in. Temperatures will be below normal in the mid 50s. And there is good news on the allergy front, the pollen count is back in the medium range for the next three days.

Another cold start for Saturday morning with temperatures near freezing, but the afternoon should be nice. By Sunday afternoon North Texas will be back in the 70s. Winds pick up late this weekend, increasing the fire danger again west of Interstate-35.

Next week is more active with daily rain chances and the potential for some storms on Monday. Tuesday night is another time frame to watch, when we may see a bit of a wintry mix.