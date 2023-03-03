Raising Cane’s bringing 4 chicken shacks to South Florida, plus a Tropical Smokehouse spinoff is headed to West Palm Beach – Sun Sentinel

When it comes to meals, South Florida is a good spot to be. So many new puts open up on a daily basis. Here’s what’s coming quickly to a town close to you.

Tropical Barbecue, West Palm Beach

It’s a banner season to be Rick Mace, who in January notched a James Beard semifinalist nod for his Florida-style fish fry hang-out Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach. Now the chef is doubling down on his philosophy that the Sunshine State — as with North Carolina, Tennessee or Texas — touts its personal unique fish fry heritage. Tropical Barbecue, his spinoff of Tropical Smokehouse, is anticipated to open within the former Aioli area in downtown West Palm Beach someday in April and to 0 in on smoked meats, reminiscent of brisket burnt ends. The storefront’s no-frills setup will use a cafeteria-style line the place shoppers pick out facets and meats slow-cooked in a Texas-made smoker. Although a lot of its menu isn’t finalized, it should borrow from the present lineup at Mace’s Tropical Smokehouse. 206 S. Olive Ave., West Palm Beach.; no website online to be had but

Raising Cane’s, Boynton Beach and past

This fast-expanding nationwide chicken chain from Baton Rouge, La., makes a speciality of something: hand-battered tenders in different combo specials, from its three-finger deal to the Caniac Combo (six tenders with crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw and Texas toast). Four South Florida entries are slated to open by means of summer time, the primary of which is deliberate for Boynton Beach (4835 E. Bay Drive) in April, adopted by means of Royal Palm Beach (100 N. State Road 7) in May and Cutler Bay (19705 S. Dixie Highway) in June. In August, a fourth is scheduled to debut in Pompano Beach (2501 N. Federal Highway) at the former website online of steakhouse icon Bobby Rubino’s. Other Florida outposts are coming in 2023 to Largo, Gainesville, Tallahassee and Port St. Lucie. Multiple places; RaisingCanes.com

Raising Cane’s, proven right here with chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fires and coleslaw, is making plans to open 4 South Florida places by means of this summer time, beginning with Boynton Beach in April.

Krispy Chicken, Weston

This new Korean fried-chicken eating place, registered to Young Hee Kho and Seo Young Han, doesn’t have a menu or website online to be had but however is anticipated to debut this spring or summer time within the Weston Town Center. The storefront, positioned within the open-air plaza the place Bonaventure Boulevard meets Three Villages Road, will exhibit a number of huraideu-chikin (fried chicken wings with out seasoning) and yangnyeom-chikin (chicken with a sweet-and-spicy sauce glaze). 1660 Market St., Weston; WestonTownCenter.net

Voodoo Bayou, Fort Lauderdale

Radiating French Quarter cool with a wrought-iron balcony to fit, this pandemic-delayed Southern Cajun cafe is anticipated to in the end open at the Las Olas Boulevard drag this spring, changing the previous Café de Paris. Voodoo Bayou is proprietor Curtis Peery’s (Calaveras Cantina in Boca Raton, Jupiter) imaginative and prescient of New Orleans delicacies, with entrées spanning Crescent City staples (gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp and crawfish étouffée, po’ boys) in addition to creative dishes (reminiscent of an 18-ounce, bone-in Cajun ribeye with bourbon jus, wood-fired redfish — or even gator tail). This can be Voodoo’s 2nd location after its flagship opened in Palm Beach Gardens in 2020. 715 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; VoodooBayou.com

CRU Lounge, West Palm Beach

This clubby hookah bar and small-plates franchise expects to shuffle this spring into West Palm Beach’s hip, mural-splashed Northwood Village district. CRU, to be operated by means of (*4*), touts a hookah menu as candy as its sugary cocktails, which come with Liquid Hemp (coconut rum, pineapple juice) and Nyak Hulk (fruit juice, vodka, cognac, bitter patch sweet straws). The front room additionally serves Philly cheesesteaks, lollipop lamb chops, garlic shrimp skewers and lobster mac ‘n’ cheese. CRU’s West Palm Beach location will sign up for outposts in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Austin and New Orleans, with a Coral Gables location anticipated first in April. 538 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach; CRULounge.com

Grain & Berry, Fort Lauderdale

This Tampa-based, build-your-own-bowl chain plans to plant its latest outpost this spring in Flagler Village, around the side road from Holiday Park. Grain’s first South Florida location (and thirteenth within the state) comes from co-franchisee Jeremy Dover, one part of Fort Lauderdale’s Demesmin & Dover regulation company. The chain specializes in superfoods and serves bowls with other bases together with acai, spirulina, pitaya or yogurt. The menu additionally options flatbreads and quesadillas with cauliflower or broccoli crusts, avocado toast, smoothies and juices. A Pembroke Pines location is anticipated to observe in early 2023. 701 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; GrainandBerry.com

Bliss Bar & Nightclub, Lauderdale Lakes

This stylish boîte registered to owners Richard and Lisa Roopnarine and Visham and Radhica Ramlochan is anticipated to open this spring within the plaza shared with Yeasty Brews Artisanal Beers. Along with hip-hop, Latin, Caribbean dancehall and electronica track, the membership will function a complete liquor bar and a menu of sunshine appetizers. 3936-3950 NW nineteenth St.; no website online or telephone quantity to be had but

This record photograph from the Pompano Beach location of fifth Element Indian Grill displays a 2-foot-long paper masala dosa with potatoes and onions. A brand new location is deliberate this 12 months in Delray Beach. (Benjamin Rusnak / Courtesy)

fifth Element Indian Grill, Delray Beach

Coming in warmer than purple curry is this Florida-born Indian chain, which this iciness will shuffle into the Palm Court Plaza storefront as soon as occupied by means of Mr. Chen’s Hunan Palace (which impulsively closed in January). The eating place, which is registered to Vijaya Kumar Indhupuru, will serve tandoor-baked chicken tikka and lamb kebabs, paneer, chicken curry and goat masala. fifth Element’s Delray location joins sister retail outlets in Pompano Beach, Sanford, Daytona Beach, Palm Coast and Jacksonville. 5130 Linton Blvd., Unit E1, Delray Beach; My5thElement.com

Truluck’s, Fort Lauderdale

After 3 years away, the upscale steak-and-seafood eating place chain that after anchored Fort Lauderdale’s Galleria Mall is returning to town, anticipated to open later this spring within the Paramount condominiums storefront as soon as occupied by means of Moréa. LM Restaurants founder Lou Moshakos, proprietor of Moréa, informed the South Florida Sun Sentinel that he bought the eating place to Truluck’s in October. The beachfront eating place and al fresco terrace will serve in-season Florida stone crabs, lobster bisque and wedge salads, crab cake sandwiches on buttered potato buns, and entrées starting from trout amandine and miso-glazed seabass to tremendous colossal prawns and broiled center-cut ribeyes. The surf-and-turf eatery, which has Southern Florida outposts in Miami and Naples, closing seemed in Fort Lauderdale in May 2020, when it impulsively closed early within the pandemic after a decade. 701 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; Trulucks.com

Black Rock Bar & Grill, Coral Springs

A brand new location of this Michigan-born, grill-your-own-steaks chain is set to debut in early 2023 within the area previously occupied by means of The New York Bagel Factory. As with its Fort Lauderdale location (which opened in April 2019), Black Rock’s DIY gimmick is easy: Customers grill and turn their uncooked Angus pork steaks and seafood to desired doneness over 755-degree volcanic bricks served tableside. The eating place (which touts a mammoth 14-page menu) additionally options hamburgers, French dips and Reubens, rib slabs and Maine lobster tail. For dessert, there’s a towering brownie “volcano” loaded with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate and caramel, and speared with taking pictures sparklers. 2554 N. University Drive, Coral Springs; BlackRockRestaurants.com

Naked Farmer, Sunrise

This informal American eating place whose wholesome menu adjustments with the seasons is scheduled to open in February on West Sunrise Boulevard. A farm-to-fork born in Tampa, Naked Farmer created its personal direct provide chain with Florida farms, the place it resources proteins and greens. The eating place makes a speciality of “build-your-own-harvest-bowls” stuffed with rosemary-roasted chicken, Faroe Island salmon and grass-fed pork, and crowned with “your choice of (un)dressing,” consistent with its website online. Bowls additionally come with facets reminiscent of chilled beets and feta, roasted candy potatoes and carrots with lemon gremolata. The mini-chain operates 3 different outposts in Coral Gables, Tampa and St. Petersburg. 13945 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise; EatNakedFarmer.com

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go, West Palm Beach and Delray Beach

Picture this: Heaps of scratch-made pasta served now not on dinnerware however within Chinese takeout-style rice packing containers. That’s the fast-casual premise in the back of this Venice, Italy-spawned pasta franchise, which plans to open its first South Florida location on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach in early 2023 beneath native franchisee David Caruso. The 1,436-square-foot eating place will be offering build-your-own-pasta bowls, beginning with a base of 4 kinds — fusilli, rigatoni, fettuccine, bigoli — adopted by means of sauce toppings that vary from pesto and cacio e pepe to amatriciana and bolognese. Other fresh openings have integrated St. Petersburg, Tampa and Sarasota, and some other outpost is anticipated to debut later this 12 months at 439 E. Atlantic Ave., in downtown Delray Beach. 400 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; Dalmoros.us

Carmela Gourmet Toast & Coffee Bar, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach

This coffee-and-avocado-toast chain, cofounded in Parkland by means of homeowners Rainer Abreu and Rafael Baretta, is in fast growth mode, with a rebranded identify (modified from Carmela Coffee Co.) and 9 new places deliberate for 2023. Carmela’s subsequent Boca Raton location expects to open inside the upscale Park Place plaza in March. A West Palm Beach outpost is set to observe on the Village Commons plaza. Along with caffeine, they sling empanadas, avocado toast, flatbreads, salads and extra. 5560 N. Military Trail, Suite 322, Boca Raton; 701 Village Blvd., Suites 101-102, West Palm Beach; CarmelaCoffee.com

Nicolas and Susanna Kurban plan to open a 2nd Amar Bistro in Boca Raton this summer time. (Amar Bakery Market / Courtesy)

Amar Bistro, Boca Raton

In simply two years, Amar is temporarily turning into a little bit of a boutique logo with the primary eatery (and a within reach separate bakery) in Delray Beach in addition to some other bakery in Boynton Beach. Now comes phrase that the Amar Bistro succeed in will prolong into Boca Raton, the place Amar’s homeowners — wife-husband crew Susanna and Nicolas Kurban — plan to open a 2nd eating place this summer time. “In general, the menu will be 80% similar to our Delray Beach offerings of authentic Lebanese cuisine,” Nicolas Kurban stated. “But we will be adding a modern twist to several dishes along with Eastern Mediterranean specialties from Turkey, Greece and the other countries in that region. The Boca Raton location will have a bar, so we plan to offer small bar bites and a happy hour menu, something we couldn’t do in Delray due to the lack of space.” The new 2,250-square-foot location will probably be in a position to seat 76 folks indoors (plus some other 8 on the bar) and 20 to 24 outside. 9982 Glades Road, Boca Raton; amardelray.com

Disdwet Restaurant, Boynton Beach

This Haitian takeout eating place registered to owner Wilphanie Alcegaire is anticipated to open this iciness close to the intersection of North Congress Avenue, a few blocks south of the Boynton Beach Mall. Disdwet (which interprets from Creole to “10 fingers”), serves Haitian-style pasta, fried plantains, pikliz, boulèt vyann (Haitian-style meatballs), rice and beans, pate kòde (fried Haitian patties) and house-made akra, or crunchy malanga fritters tossed in daring spices. 1403 Boynton Beach Blvd., Unit 12, Boynton Beach; 262-671-6998; Instagram.com/Disdwet

Culver’s, Loxahatchee

After its Broward County debut in August 2020, this impulsively rising franchise recognized for its burgers and Wisconsin cheese curds is taking a look to upload its latest SoFlo location in Loxahatchee this June from native franchisees Kase and Jennifer Bethel. Savory dishes apart, there are frozen custard concrete mixers (combined with sweet toppings), toothsome sundaes and waffle cones that ooze with heat butterscotch and sizzling fudge. The menu additionally options chicken tenders, cranberry bacon-bleu salads and Reuben soften sandwiches, however Culver’s superstar is no doubt the ButterBurger, a smashed beef-blend patty so named for its contemporary, evenly buttered kaiser roll. 15339 Southern Blvd., Loxahatchee; Culvers.com

The Delray Beach Market meals corridor, which is present process renovations, will in the end be house to the brand new Lefkes Estiatorio. (John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel)

Lefkes Estiatorio, Delray Beach

Billed as having a fashionable tackle conventional Greek delicacies, Lefkes Estiatorio is anticipated to open within the Delray Beach Market meals corridor in overdue 2023. The fine-dining eating place morphs into what the emblem — out of Englewood Cliffs, N.J. — is calling a “nightlife destination featuring top DJs and entertainment.” Lefkes Estiatorio and Bounce Sporting Club will transform two new anchors on the Delray Beach Market when the meals corridor reopens after renovations this summer time. 33 SE Third Ave., Delray Beach; lefkesnj.com

Naked Taco, Wellington

This clubby Mexican eating place from chef Ralph Pagano (as soon as of “Hell’s Kitchen” repute) is on its means to debuting its fourth location someday in mid-2023, inside the under-construction Lotis Wellington plaza, north of the nook of State Road 7 and Forest Hills Boulevard. The 3,800-square-foot area will make use of 60 folks and sign up for Pagano’s (Yes Hospitality Group) different Naked Tacos in Miami Beach, Coconut Creek and Boca Raton. The eating place has a full-liquor menu and serves ceviche, enchiladas, burritos and fajitas, plus upscale tacos loaded with grilled octopus, Philly cheesesteak, Key West shrimp and chipotle-flavored brisket. Two different Naked Tacos also are deliberate, in Naples and Pinecrest, later in 2023. 1351-1381 S. State Road 7, Wellington; LoveNakedTaco.com

Bagels & Co., Wilton Manors

Philadelphia-based Glu Hospitality plans to debut the primary Florida outpost of its bagel-centric breakfast chain in early 2023, changing the previous Starbucks close to Five Points on Northeast twenty sixth Street. The 2,500-square-foot cafe (which contains a patio) will serve sizzling and ice coffees, lemonade, chai and matcha lattes, breakfast sandwiches in addition to lunch sandwiches together with turkey membership and cheesesteak. There also are 17 bagel flavors and a raft of 29 strong point cream cheese flavors, from bacon cheddar to birthday cake. 1015 NE twenty sixth St., Wilton Manors; BagelsandCoPHL.com

Pizza Cucinova, Wellington

Around this time in 2022, Pizza Cucinova opened 3 blocks from Fort Lauderdale seashore, close to the place Las Olas Boulevard ends at State Road A1A. Then kind of 10 months later, that location all at once closed with 0 understand on their website online or social media. Now we listen from The Mall at Wellington Green that the eating place is shifting operations there. There’s no company opening date but. Pizza Cucinova presented “craft-your-own” pizzas, pastas and salads within the $8 to $15 vary. 10300 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington; shopwellingtongreen.com