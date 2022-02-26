Rajon Rondo injury update: Cavaliers guard out two weeks with sprained toe

The Cleveland Cavaliers introduced on Friday afternoon that guard Rajon Rondo could be out for two weeks with a sprained toe. The veteran guard performed in 14 video games for the Cavaliers after being traded there from the Los Angeles Lakers in January.

Per the Cavaliers’ statement:

“Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo will likely be out roughly two weeks with a proper nice toe sprain. The injury occurred within the fourth quarter at Detroit final evening. An MRI administered immediately at Cleveland Clinic Sports activities Well being confirmed the injury Rondo will bear a interval of therapy and rehabilitation and his return to play will likely be up to date as acceptable.”

That is simply the newest injury for a Cavs crew that returned from the All-Star break with a slew of sidelined gamers. All-Star guard Darius Garland missed Thursday evening’s sport as a consequence of decrease again soreness, and in accordance with guard Brandon Goodwin, the Cavaliers don’t how know long Garland will be out. Caris LeVert, who the crew acquired forward of the commerce deadline, can be injured with a sprained proper foot. And now Rondo, who began in Cleveland’s sport Friday evening towards the Detroit Pistons for the injured Garland, may be added to the injured listing.

Please examine the opt-in field to acknowledge that you simply wish to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep watch over your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



It is an premature blow for a Cavaliers crew within the thick of combating for playoff positioning as they sit fifth within the Japanese Convention with just one or two video games separating them from the groups forward of them and behind them.