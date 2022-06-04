Rally Brings Support For Building Of New Hospital | News, Sports, Jobs

DUNKIRK — Contained in the Clarion Lodge in Dunkirk, greater than 125 space residents, Brooks-TLC Hospital System staff in addition to native officers attended a rally to assist rural well being care with the constructing of a brand new facility. Outdoors, nonetheless, had been about 20 metropolis of Dunkirk residents who don’t need Brooks to depart the town limits.

Brooks-TLC, which is aiming to construct a $70 million state-of-the-art facility, deliberate the Saturday morning occasion with the urging of former state Sen. Catharine Younger. Apart from Mary E. LaRowe, president and chief govt officer at Brooks-TLC, Chris Lanski, present hospital board chair, and Dan Pacos, Pomfret city supervisor, spoke on the 30-minute occasion.

Younger, who throughout her time as state senator, helped safe the funding for a possible new hospital referred to as on these in attendance to succeed in out to Gov. Kathy Hochul to launch the funds so the mission can start.

Pacos, nonetheless, made essentially the most important plea of all of the audio system noting the significance of getting a group hospital. “The present facility is outdated and is inflicting the group to bleed purple ink,” he mentioned. “We have to repair that. We want our hospital.”

Brooks-TLC, over the previous 5 years, has run deficits of greater than $45 million placing it on the point of insolvency.

Whereas Pacos, present Fredonia village Trustees Jim Lynden and Michelle Twichell and County Legislator Kevin Muldowney attended the occasion, those that didn’t had been much more noticeable. State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Andrew Goodell didn’t attend whereas County Government PJ Wendel, who was dedicated to attending on Thursday afternoon, modified his plans. Additionally not on the Clarion was present Fredonia Mayor Doug Essek.

Dunkirk Mayor Wilfred Rosas was outdoors the Clarion following the rally. He desires reassurances for the present Brooks property that stretches from Sixth to Fifth Streets on Central Avenue if the establishment does transfer.

“We wish the state to assist us repurpose that web site,” he mentioned, noting low-income metropolis residents will likely be damage by facility’s potential transfer to Fredonia.

“With none type of public transportation right here, that’s going to create a problem,” Rosas mentioned.