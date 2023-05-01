Rally Supporting Pamela Price on April 23

Former crime victims and community leaders are holding a rally supporting newly elected District Attorney Pamela Price on Sunday, April 23, at 4:00 p.m. in downtown Oakland on the steps of the Alameda County Courthouse located at 1225 Fallon St. Frustrated by what appears to be one-sided reporting and media coverage of her first three months in office, supporters will highlight her accomplishments and reinforce their commitment to her platform of justice reform. Price will be in attendance to speak along with other guest speakers.

