Rally to end gun violence demands change hours before deadly shooting on East Side

The San Antonio police were stored busy due to a number of deadly shootings that took place inside the remaining 24 hours.

On Saturday at round 12:30 p.m., households had been left heartbroken after a shooting on the Antioch Village Apartments on Upland Road, situated on the East Side. They held onto each and every different whilst mourning the lack of a liked one.

San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) Chief William McManus said that this used to be now not a random shooting and the sufferers had been centered people.

According to McManus, a gaggle of people waited on the flats in a car for an meant goal. When the objective walked out of an rental to meet them, the 2 teams opened hearth.

Tonight one individual is useless, two others are harm after a shooting on the East Side on the Antioch Village Apartments.

@SATXPolice

say this used to be a centered shooting. Yesterday, a shooting on the Northeast Side left 3 harm and one useless.

pic.twitter.com/abPove3Ezl — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) June 4, 2023

Three people had been shot, and one died on the scene, whilst the opposite two had been taken to the health facility in important situation.

After the incident, chaos broke out. An SAPD officer used to be reportedly punched within the face via kinfolk of the sufferer who sought after get entry to to the crime scene.

Additionally, two media individuals, together with a 12 News photographer, had been assaulted.

This shooting got here simply hours after a rally used to be held on the East Side, hard an end to gun violence, at Phillis Wheatley Park. “We’ve lost family members, friends, and community partners to gun violence, and the community violence needs to end,” mentioned Bennie Price, CEO of Big Mama’s Safe House.

Advocates for finishing gun violence are supporting the reason via dressed in orange since June is Gun Violence Awareness Month. Several teams, together with Big Mama’s Safe House and Mom’s Demand Action, rallied on Saturday to deliver the neighborhood in combination towards gun violence.

According to Chief McManus, information on the suspects concerned within the shooting at Antioch Village Apartments isn’t being disclosed right now.

The rally towards gun violence on Saturday happened forward of a deliberate sit-in at our country’s capital. Elected leaders are being known as upon to go an attack guns ban.

Join me, fellow oldsters of sufferers, and survivors June 6-12 on the Capitol in Washington D.C. as we sit down in. We will probably be calling on individuals of Congress to push for an attack guns ban.

pic.twitter.com/rVVvN09SJp — Brett Cross 🟧 (@BCross052422) May 30, 2023

© Copyright 2023 via – All rights reserved.