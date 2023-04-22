Ramadan ends with Eid al-Fitr service at Frisco ballpark

Ramadan is the 9th month of the Islamic calendar and is regarded as one of the most holiest months of the 12 months. During this time, Muslims speedy from foods and drinks from dawn to sundown. The month concludes with the birthday celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which interprets to “the festival of the breaking of the fast.” On April 21, households and pals acquire for meals, video games, and gifts, and kids historically obtain new garments or presents from their folks on Eid Day.