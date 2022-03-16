Rams’ Andrew Whitworth announces retirement from the NFL after 16 years in the league

Andrew Whitworth has known as it a profession. After considering his future within the NFL following the Los Angeles Rams‘ Super Bowl LVI title, the 40-year-old left deal with announced his retirement from the sport in a social media submit on Tuesday. Whitworth has been mulling retirement for the reason that Tremendous Bowl and had beforehand noted back in late February that he was leaning toward walking away. Now, that call is official.

“I’m Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams and I’m right here to shut the chapter on my NFL taking part in profession,” he stated to start his farewell tackle. “I’ve performed this recreation most of my life. At one time, my story felt it will finish with frustrations of Professional Bowl snubs, wins with out championships, and have a profession report of being 0-7 within the playoffs. I even misplaced my first probability at profitable a Tremendous Bowl. However that’s not how the story ended. I nonetheless held the pen.

“So long as we’re blessed in life to have alternative, we’ve got the prospect to jot down our personal story. … Thanks to all my teammates for chasing greatness with me, our fellowship within the locker room, and our brotherhood off the sphere. Thanks to the coaches and help workers who’ve at all times been there for me. And to my household and associates, I may have by no means finished it with out you. I like you.

“The following chapter is thrilling and I can’t wait to fall in love with soccer in a complete new method. Lastly, to the sport of soccer, thanks for the moments each excessive and low as a result of all of these moments helped me change into who I’m. My chapter as soccer participant No. 77 has ended, however I can’t wait to see how my soccer story continues.”

Whitworth initially entered the NFL as a first-round draft alternative of the Bengals. He’d spent 11 years in Cincinnati earlier than becoming a member of the Rams as a free agent in 2017. For his profession, he was named to a few All-Professional groups and 4 Professional Bowls. With Los Angeles, he reached the Tremendous Bowl twice and eventually was in a position to hoist a Lombardi Trophy for the primary time in his profession in what has confirmed to be his remaining recreation as a professional.

With Whitworth now retired, Joe Noteboom — who just signed a three-year, $40 million extension with the Rams this week — is probably the most logical successor at left deal with for Los Angeles.