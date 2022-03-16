Rams’ Andrew Whitworth announces retirement from the NFL after 16 years in the league

Andrew Whitworth has known as it a profession. After considering his future within the NFL following the Los Angeles Rams’ Tremendous Bowl LVI title, the 40-year-old left deal with announced his retirement from the sport in a social media publish on Tuesday. Whitworth has been mulling retirement for the reason that Tremendous Bowl and had beforehand famous again in late February that he was leaning towards strolling away. Now, that call is official.

“I am Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams and I am right here to shut the chapter on my NFL taking part in profession,” he stated to start his farewell handle. “I’ve performed this sport most of my life. At one time, my story felt it could finish with frustrations of Professional Bowl snubs, wins with out championships, and have a profession file of being 0-7 within the playoffs. I even misplaced my first likelihood at successful a Tremendous Bowl. However that is not how the story ended. I nonetheless held the pen.

“So long as we’re blessed in life to have alternative, we now have the prospect to write down our personal story. … Thanks to all my teammates for chasing greatness with me, our fellowship within the locker room, and our brotherhood off the sphere. Thanks to the coaches and assist employees who’ve all the time been there for me. And to my household and buddies, I might have by no means accomplished it with out you. I really like you.

“The subsequent chapter is thrilling and I can not wait to fall in love with soccer in an entire new manner. Lastly, to the sport of soccer, thanks for the moments each excessive and low as a result of all of these moments helped me develop into who I’m. My chapter as soccer participant No. 77 has ended, however I can not wait to see how my soccer story continues.”

Whitworth initially entered the NFL as a first-round draft alternative of the Bengals. He’d spent 11 years in Cincinnati earlier than becoming a member of the Rams as a free agent in 2017. For his profession, he was named to a few All-Professional groups and 4 Professional Bowls. With Los Angeles, he reached the Tremendous Bowl twice and eventually was in a position to hoist a Lombardi Trophy for the primary time in his profession in what has confirmed to be his ultimate sport as a professional.

With Whitworth now retired, Joe Noteboom — who simply signed a three-year, $40 million extension with the Rams this week — is probably the most logical successor at left deal with for Los Angeles.