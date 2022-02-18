Rams join the 49ers and Cowboys as only Super Bowl winners in NFL history to pull off this feat

A big reason the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl this year is because of Cooper Kupp. Not only did Kupp play a huge part in getting the Rams to the big game with an NFL-leading 1,947 receiving yards during the regular season, but he also played a key role in their 23-20 win over the Bengals.

The Rams receiver caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns on his way to being named Super Bowl MVP. The fact that the Rams won the Super Bowl was mildly surprising for one big reason though and that’s because the NFL’s leading receiver almost never ends the year with a Super Bowl ring.

With their win over the Bengals, the Rams became just the fourth team in league history to win a Super Bowl in a season where they had the NFL’s leading receiver on their team.

Just think about that for a second: There have been 56 Super Bowls and only four times has the NFL’s leading receiver been on the winning team. The only more surprising stat is that the NFL’s passing leader has NEVER won a Super Bowl.

Thanks to Kupp, the Rams will join an exclusive club that includes just three other teams: The 1977 Cowboys, the 1989 49ers and the 1994 49ers.

1977 Cowboys: Since 1960, there has only been one season where the NFL’s leading receiver didn’t finish with at least 1,000 yards and that came in 1977 when Drew Pearson led the league with 860 yards. Pearson won the receiving title by just 54 yards over Houston’s Ken Burrough. The Cowboys closed the season with a 27-10 win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XII, which made them the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with the league’s leading receiver on their team.

After the 49ers win in Super Bowl XXIX, it took 27 years before another receiving leader even made the Super Bowl and that came this year with the Rams and Kupp. It’s been a history-making year for Kupp. Not only did he become the first receiver to cross the 2,000-yard mark in all his games combined (including playoffs), but he also became the first receiver to win Super Bowl MVP in a game where he didn’t finish with the highest receiving total.

