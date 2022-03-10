Rams not tendering Troy Reeder, linebacker becomes free agent, per report

One other veteran linebacker will check the open market. A day after the Cardinals parted methods with Jordan Hicks, the Rams have determined to not tender Troy Reeder, in response to NFL Community’s Ian Rapoport. Reeder made 10 begins final season for the Tremendous Bowl champions.

A restricted free agent, Reeder set profession highs with 91 tackles and two interceptions in 17 video games final season. He additionally recorded two sacks throughout the common season whereas serving to the Rams safe the AFC West division title. In three seasons with Los Angeles, Reeder recorded 230 tackles, 5 sacks, two compelled fumbles, two interceptions and eight passes defended.

The 27-year-old veteran began in every of the Rams’ first three playoff video games. He had eight tackles and 6 solo stops within the Rams’ win over the 49ers within the NFC Championship Sport. Reeder didn’t begin throughout Tremendous Bowl LVI, however he did play in 80% of the staff’s particular groups snaps throughout Los Angeles’ 23-20 win over the Bengals.

Reeder enters the open market with lower than per week remaining earlier than the official begin of free company. Gamers can start talking with groups at midday ET on March 14; groups can signal gamers beginning at four p.m. ET on March 16.