Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr. says he wants to stay with Los Angeles after 2022 Super Bowl: ‘It feels like a home’

Odell Beckham Jr. has spent just a half a season with the Rams, but he’s been instrumental to Los Angeles’ journey to Super Bowl LVI, emerging as a top target of Matthew Stafford down the stretch. And if Beckham has his way, he’ll be catching passes from Stafford on the Rams for the foreseeable future. While the veteran wide receiver is scheduled to hit free agency in March, Beckham told NFL.com on Friday he’d like to stay with the Rams — and would even take a discount to do so.

“This place, it feels good in my heart,” Beckham said, per Nick Shook. “It feels like a home.”

Asked if he’d sacrifice a bigger salary to stay in L.A., Beckham apparently responded with a quick smile: “Yeah, of course!”

It’s a far cry from the Beckham who opened the 2021 season in Cleveland. The former Pro Bowler told the Associated Press on Friday that he hasn’t spoken to Browns QB Baker Mayfield since being released by his old team in November. Beckham reportedly had a tenuous relationship with Mayfield and within the Browns’ offense during his two seasons in Cleveland, before the Rams signed him to a one-year deal this year.

Since joining L.A., Beckham has been a steady target opposite Cooper Kupp, filling in for the injured Robert Woods during the Rams’ playoff run. He’s one of several big-name receivers set to be available this offseason, alongside starters like Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson and Mike Williams.