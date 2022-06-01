Rams’ Sean McVay expects Aaron Donald at mandatory minicamp: ‘Things are trending in the right direction’

The way forward for defending champion and Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald’s is unknown as he contemplates retirement this offseason. Donald stated this week that he can be “at peace” if he did determine to hold up his cleats, making many surprise if this was his trace that he’s stepping away from the sport.

Head coach Sean McVay weighed in on the state of affairs throughout Rams OTAs on Wednesday, saying “things are trending in the right direction” so far as Donald’s time in L.A. goes. McVay additionally stated he expects Donald to attend the group’s obligatory minicamp that takes place subsequent week.

Donald, the 13th total decide within the 2014 NFL Draft, has stated since he entered the league that he was going to “play eight years and be accomplished”. Effectively, the three-time NFL Defensive Participant of the Yr and seven-time first-team All-Professional accomplished his eighth season in February, when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Tremendous Bowl LVI.

However with Los Angeles within the combine to turn out to be the primary repeat champion because the 2003-04 New England Patriots, the chance is likely to be too engaging for Donald to go up.

“Profitable a Tremendous Bowl, you get type of slightly hooked on it,” Donald stated on Brandon Marshall’s “I Am Athlete” podcast. “I ain’t going to lie. I need to really feel that once more. That have is like none different. If I used to be to play, it is simply to win one other Tremendous Bowl.”

Nevertheless, Donald understands the NFL is a enterprise, and he deserves to be paid like among the finest defensive linemen within the league. A profitable new contract, mixed with an opportunity to once more hoist the Lombardi Trophy, seems like it might be sufficient for Donald to return for Yr 9.

“It ain’t in regards to the cash, however it’s a enterprise on the finish of the day,” Donald stated. “That is what you have to see. For me, it is about profitable. I do not need to play soccer if I can not win anyway, so I really feel like if I bought an actual alternative to win one other Tremendous Bowl, then it is smart to play.”