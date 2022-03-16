Rams set to cut ties with four-time All-Pro who had been with team for 10 seasons, per report

After 10 seasons with Johnny Hekker as their punter, evidently the Los Angeles Rams have determined to maneuver on.

In accordance to Pat McAfee, the Rams have knowledgeable their 32-year-old punter that they’ll quickly be releasing him. In accordance to the Athletic, the group plans to make the transfer shortly after the beginning of the brand new league yr, which suggests Hekker will possible be minimize sooner or later on Wednesday after the brand new league yr begins at four p.m. ET. By slicing him, the Rams will pick up $2.05 million in wage cap area.

On one hand, it is a stunning transfer as a result of Hekker has been top-of-the-line punters within the NFL over the previous 10 years. Since signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2012, Hekker has been named a first-team All-Professional 4 occasions whereas additionally being voted to the Professional Bowl 4 occasions. Hekker has additionally ranked within the high 10 in yards per punt in seven of his 10 seasons.

To not point out, the previous highschool quarterback has additionally been a particular groups weapon for the Rams. In 10 seasons with Hekker, the Rams have known as practically two dozen pretend punts and Hekker often makes the gamble repay. Over the course of his profession, the punter has accomplished 14 of 23 passes for 186 yards and a landing.

Regardless of his stellar profession, it’s not completely stunning that the Rams are shifting on. The group really thought of dumping Hekker final season. Not solely did they bring about in some competitors within the type of Corey Bojorquez — who was later traded to the Packers — however in addition they requested Hekker to take a pay cut just before the start of the 2021 season.

Though Hekker had a career-low punting common of 44.2 yards in 2021, that doesn’t inform the entire story. His all-important web punting common was 42.6 yards, which ranked fourth within the NFL. Mainly, Hekker can nonetheless punt and there’s probability somebody will swoop in and signal him after he’s formally launched.

The excellent news for Hekker is that he’ll be leaving Los Angeles with a Super Bowl ring because of the Rams win over the Bengals in February. Talking of Tremendous Bowls, in his first Massive Sport look, Hekker set the Tremendous Bowl file for longest punt when he booted a 65-yarder towards the Patriots in Tremendous Bowl LIII.

That file stills stands.

Hekker’s launch means the Rams are actually down to simply two gamers from their St. Louis period. Aaron Donald and proper deal with Rob Havenstein are the one gamers left on the Los Angeles roster who additionally performed with the Rams whereas the group was in St. Louis. The Rams made the transfer from St. Louis to L.A. previous to the 2016 season.