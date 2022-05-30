Rams star Aaron Donald signs with Kanye West’s Donda Sports amid ongoing contract dispute, retirement rumors

Rams star Aaron Donald is skipping his group’s organized group actions (OTAs) whereas in search of a elevate. Now the longer term Corridor of Fame defensive tacke has a wholly new company behind him. Amid his holdout from voluntary exercises, Donald instructed the “I Am Athlete” podcast this week that he is signed with Donda Sports activities, the brand new endeavor from movie star rapper and businessman Kanye West.

Donald framed his new partnership as principally an off-field alternative, crediting his spouse, Erica, for managing his advertising and marketing and being a part of the deal. He emphasised that Donda Sports activities, which was founded to provide “holistic assist to athletes throughout and past their sports activities profession,” will present a variety of providers.

“[Hearing] the entire spectrum of all the things that was happening, what they have been going to be bringing, the household environment that they acquired,” Donald defined, “for me, it was a no brainer. I feel it is a hell of a chance to open up loads of totally different doorways and loads of various things exterior of soccer that I wanna be concerned in. … To be part of that, and be one of many first athletes to be part of that, it is fairly dope.”

Donda Sports activities’ first athlete partnership was introduced in February, when former Buccaneers large receiver Antonio Brown took on a management position for the model. Brown, it ought to be famous, only recently hinted that his enjoying profession is over. It might or is probably not a coincidence that Donald hinted at his personal retirement previous to the Rams’ Tremendous Bowl win in February, and that the perennial Professional Bowler is reportedly nonetheless open to hanging up the cleats if Los Angeles does not meet his contract calls for forward of 2022.