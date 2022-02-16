Rams Super Bowl parade 2022: GM Les Snead wears shirt featuring his own meme to celebration

For better or for worse, Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead may have forever changed the way championship teams are built in the National Football League: Instead of taking the conventional approach of building through the draft and complementing draft picks through free agency, Snead has employed superteam-style team building tactics, opting to fill his roster with superstar players complemented by a smattering of home-grown talent.

As evidenced by the Rams’ triumph in Super Bowl LVI, the superteam approach — one that observers long said couldn’t be done in the NFL — worked. And at the Rams’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, Snead celebrated his conquest with a not-so-subtle way of bombastically declaring he told everyone so.

During the Rams’ Super Bowl parade, Les Snead wore a t-shirt of his own meme: An image of himself with the caption “F— them picks,” poking fun at Snead’s habit of dealing away draft picks — including first-rounders — in exchange for star players.

The Rams haven’t had a first-round pick in the NFL Draft since 2016, and they won’t until 2024 thanks to trades for players like quarterback Matthew Stafford, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks (now with the Houston Texans). At midseason, the Rams traded second and third-round picks to the Denver Broncos in exchange for outside linebacker Von Miller. The cumulative effect of that trade activity is that the Rams will only have a third-round compensatory pick, a fifth-round pick, and a couple of seventh-round picks to work with in the upcoming draft.

Snead, for his part, has hardly apologized for his approach: In fact, he showed off a mug with the very same meme just after the NFL trade deadline last November.