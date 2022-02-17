Rams Super Bowl parade: Aaron Donald, Sean McVay both suggest they’ll ‘run it back’ amid retirement rumors

The Rams partied through the streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday during their Super Bowl LVI championship parade. Through the confetti and hoopla surrounding the franchise winning its second title (first in L.A.), questions have circled the team regarding two foundational pieces to this latest Super Bowl run and what their future may be beyond this past season.

There have been retirement rumors surrounding both head coach Sean McVay and defensive tackle Aaron Donald now that the two have reached the pinnacle of the sport. McVay has recently been noncommittal about his future plans, while Donald deflected questions about retirement immediately after the win on Sunday. However, he’d later say that as long as McVay was in L.A. he would “want to continue to be a part of this organization and help build on the legacy.”

That last point by Donald seems to have bled into the celebration on Wednesday. During the rally, McVay started a “run it back” chant a the podium after the host asked Donald about his future.

“We built a super team. We can bring a super team back! Why not run it back? We could be world champions again,” Donald said.

That sure sounds like a duo that is leaning more towards returning next season than fading off into the sunset. Of course, these optimistic decrees by both McVay and Donald that suggest they’ll be returning for the 2022 season should be taken with a grain of salt as they could be riding off the emotion of the win and not thinking with a clear — or sober — mind.

Naturally, the Rams would be in a much better shape for next season if both decided to return. McVay has a claim to the throne of being the best coach in the NFL, while Donald is considered the best defensive player in the league and one of the all-time greats. With both of them possibly committed to 2022, L.A. would have a legit shot at becoming the first team since the 2003, 2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.