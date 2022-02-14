Rams’ Taylor Rapp proposes to his girlfriend on the field after winning 2022 Super Bowl vs. Bengals

Van Jefferson isn’t the only Rams player celebrating more than a Super Bowl victory on Sunday night. Just before the wide receiver rushed from the confetti-littered field to the local hospital for the birth of his son, his title-winning teammate — starting safety Taylor Rapp — kicked off his own celebration on the SoFi Stadium turf. With a win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI locked up, Rapp dropped to one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Dani Johnson.

Rapp, who had seven tackles to help lead the Rams defense over Joe Burrow and the Bengals, popped the question with a whole contingent of fans, friends and family behind him, while a few other teammates, including running back Darrell Henderson, observed Johnson give her anticipated approval.

The 24-year-old defensive back, a second-round pick in 2019, emerged as one of Los Angeles’ top defenders this season, finishing the year with 94 tackles, six pass deflections, 1.5 sacks and a career-high four interceptions in 17 games. The Rams reunited with veteran Eric Weddle this postseason in part because Rapp suffered a concussion during the club’s regular-season finale, forcing Rapp to sit out each of the Rams’ three playoff victories leading up to Super Bowl LVI. The safety returned to the lineup alongside Weddle on Sunday night.

