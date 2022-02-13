Rams vs. Bengals odds, line, spread: 2022 Super Bowl picks, predictions, bets by computer model on 137-97 run

Tom Brady joined Trent Dilfer (Baltimore, 2000) as the only starting quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl in their first year with their team when he led Tampa Bay to the title last year. Matthew Stafford hopes to become a member of the group when he leads the Los Angeles Rams (15-5) against the Cincinnati Bengals (13-7) in the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday. The 33-year-old Stafford, who spent 12 seasons with Detroit after being drafted first overall in 2009, was acquired in a trade last March and had helped get the Rams to their second Super Bowl in four years.
Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Bengals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5. Before locking in any Bengals vs. Rams picks for Super Bowl Sunday 2022, make sure you see the latest Super Bowl predictions from SportsLine’s proven projection model.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters the 2022 Super Bowl on an incredible 137-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn’t missed a top-rated pick since Week 14 of the regular season.
The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em playsers four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now, the model has set its sights on Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl 56. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Bengals vs. Rams:
- Rams vs. Bengals spread: Los Angeles -4.5
- Rams vs. Bengals over-under: 48.5 points
- Rams vs. Bengals money line: Los Angeles -200, Cincinnati +170
- LAR: Rams are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven playoff games as favorites
- CIN: Bengals have covered in seven straight games
Why the Rams can cover
Stafford had one of the best seasons in the NFL in 2021, finishing third in the league with 4,886 passing yards and second with a career high-tying 41 touchdown tosses. In helping Los Angeles reach Super Bowl 56, he completed 72 percent of his pass attempts for 905 yards and six TDs, throwing two in each game. With another pair on Super Bowl Sunday, he will join Kurt Warner (2008), Joe Flacco (2012) and Tom Brady (2020) as the only players in NFL history with at least two scoring passes in four contests during the same postseason.
The Rams have a pair of excellent receivers for Stafford in Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr., with the latter coming aboard in November after being released by Cleveland. Kupp led the NFL during the regular season in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdown catches (16) before hauling in 25 passes for 386 yards and four TDs in the 2022 NFL playoffs. Beckham has 19 catches for 236 yards and a score in the postseason after having 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season contests.
Why the Bengals can cover
Los Angeles has one of the most fearsome pass-rushes in the NFL, but Cincinnati’s defense also is capable. The Bengals have a league-high six interceptions in the 2022 NFL playoffs and share the best turnover differential at plus-five. Their eight sacks are the third-most, with Sam Hubbard tied for second with three and fellow defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who was fifth during the regular season with a career-best 14, right behind him with 2.5.
Linebacker Logan Wilson leads all players this postseason with 30 tackles. The 25-year-old also has picked off a pass after leading Cincinnati with four interceptions in the regular season, his second after being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Wilson was first on the Bengals in 2021 with 100 tackles, including 57 solo, and registered a sack while appearing in only 13 games.
How to make Rams vs. Bengals picks
SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the total. In fact, it’s calling for 49 total points. It also says one side of the spread cashes well over 50 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Bengals vs. Rams in Super Bowl 56? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Bengals spread to jump on for the 2022 Super Bowl, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,500 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL