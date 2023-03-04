Ranches in Texas: TCU MBA student Martha Santos on business

Santos grew up on her circle of relatives’s ranch in Laredo the place they owned a packing plant and a grocery retailer.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth resident Martha Santos wears many hats.

She’s a Texas Christian University (TCU) MBA student learning power.

She sits on the Hispanic Advisory Committee for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

And she’s a fourth-generation rancher.

Santos, 31, grew up on her circle of relatives’s ranch in Laredo the place they owned a packing plant and a grocery retailer. She raised goats as a tender lady.

“It taught me skills from a young age on how to be a valuable part of the operation,” Santos mentioned.

But now, her circle of relatives’s Laredo land is the majority business.

“Where the country club sits in Laredo, that was part of my grandfather’s ranch,” Santos mentioned. “Obviously, I have a pull and a draw to the land. I don’t want to see buildings there where I grew up seeing horses and cattle. But at the same time, that’s just part of life.”

With her bachelor’s stage in ranch control from TCU, Santos is now learning power to gasoline a brand new dialog: How can ranchers keep in business and in addition adapt to new era, like sun panels?

“How do you incentivize people to stay in (ranching) and not just sell out to a solar farm?” Santos mentioned. “It’s green energy. But we have to also clear the land and displace the quail, the doves, the turkeys and the whitetail: What happens to them too?”

Data presentations farmers and ranchers make up about 1% of U.S. employment. But circle of relatives farms produce over 80% of what we eat.

“I think a lot of people my age, my generation need to step up and think about where we’re going to get our food and manage our resources, so that’s what pushes me to stay involved,” Santos mentioned. “How are we going to manage our resources because they’re not making any more land?”

With her TCU training and her ranching background, Santos says she is going to proceed to invite questions till there are solutions.