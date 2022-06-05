Rangers designate Willie Calhoun for assignment month after outfielder requested trade

The Texas Rangers introduced a sequence of roster strikes Sunday, together with the promotion of outfielder Steele Walker and demotion of infielder Andy Ibáñez. In a corresponding 40-player roster transfer, the Rangers designated outfielder Willie Calhoun for task, a month after he requested a commerce.

Calhoun, initially acquired as a part of the 2017 commerce that despatched Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers, talked about his frustration together with his state of affairs in Might. “I simply respectfully requested them like, ‘If I am not a part of the longer term right here with this group, is there any method that we will work out a commerce or something?'” he told MLB.com. “I did not do it in a disrespectful method, however I am simply looking for myself. I am 27, it isn’t like I am 22 with all this time to develop anymore.”

If this marks the tip of Calhoun’s time with the Rangers — and Texas can have time to hunt a commerce earlier than both having to launch or topic him to waivers — it comes after greater than 900 plate appearances. Calhoun hit .241/.300/.407 (86 OPS+) with 32 residence runs throughout that point. This season, he’d hit .136/.283/.273 (65 OPS+) with one residence run in 44 at-bats.

Walker, who the Rangers obtained in 2019 in change for Nomar Mazara, had hit .297/.395/.487 in 20 Triple-A contests. Regardless of that efficiency, he was not ranked as a part of Baseball America’s high 30 Rangers prospects. Walker figures to see motion in left discipline, because the Rangers have not too long ago turned to a platoon that features Zach Reks and Eli White.

Ibáñez opened the season because the Rangers beginning third baseman. He is struggled on the plate, nonetheless, amassing a .216/.272/.276 (62 OPS+) slash line with one residence run and three stolen bases. Ibáñez’s demotion ought to permit for extra taking part in time for high prospect and up to date promotion Ezequiel Durán.

Coming into Sunday, the Rangers sit one sport out of the wild card race with a 25-27 document.