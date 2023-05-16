Rangers OF prospect Aaron Zavala completes rehab after partial UCL tear

Outfielder Aaron Zavala, who was once the Rangers’ second-round pick out in 2021, has effectively finished his rehab from an inner brace surgical treatment on his proper elbow for a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament remaining yr. It is predicted that he’ll be activated at Double-A Frisco on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Zavala is popping 23 in June and had an .873 OPS with 16 homers in a season divided between complex Class A Hickory and Double-A Frisco remaining yr. He sustained the damage throughout the Arizona Fall League. Before the season started, he was once thought to be the Rangers’ No. 6 prospect by means of Baseball America.

Briefly: Jonah Heim’s hitting streak is ongoing, whilst Nathaniel Lowe’s streak has ended. Heim prolonged his streak to 13 video games with a unmarried, however Lowe went 0 for two with a stroll to finish his 13-game streak. Sandy León, a catcher, turned into the primary place participant to pitch for the Rangers this season, pitching within the 9th inning. It was once no longer León’s pitching debut, alternatively, as he had in the past made seven appearances as a tumbler. Travis Jankowski, an outfielder, continues to make growth in his restoration from a proper hamstring damage however is probably not to be had on Friday, which is the primary day he’s eligible to go back from the IL. Jankowski hopes to be in a position by means of Monday when the Rangers go back to the street to Pittsburgh. Five Rangers farmhands made MLB Pipeline’s newest replace to the highest 100 prospect scores. The checklist was once led by means of Evan Carter, an outfielder who received vital momentum and now ranks eleventh in each MLB Pipeline and Baseball America’s scores. In addition, Owen White was once No. 51, Luisangel Acuña was once No. 58, Jack Leiter was once No. 80, and Brock Porter was once No. 81.

