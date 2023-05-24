Rangers prospect Jack Leiter struggles with walks in latest start for AA Frisco

Jack Leiter’s efficiency in his latest start for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday is just a little tough to gauge.

On one hand, Leiter held warring parties Arkansas to just one hit. However, he allowed extra unfastened baserunners than in any earlier start in his younger profession. Frisco controlled to win the sport with a 2-1 scoreline.

The quantity two total select in the 2021 draft, Jack Leiter, allowed seven walks and hit a batter right through his 4 innings in the sport. He allowed a minimum of one unfastened baserunner in each and every inning. Despite that, he restricted the wear to just a unmarried run earlier than achieving his pitch prohibit via the fourth inning. Jack Leiter threw 93 pitches right through his 4 innings, only one shy of his skilled prime of 94, which he achieved two times in the former season.

Jack Leiter walked the primary two batters of the sport, in the end conceding a run on a sacrifice fly in the primary inning. He struck out 4, which was once a season-low.

In his earlier 4 begins, Jack Leiter allowed handiest 4 runs on 10 hits in a complete of 12 innings, ensuing in 29 strikeouts. During this stretch, he walked 12 batters.

For further Rangers protection, you’ll seek the advice of The Dallas Morning News right here

.

Sign up for our Rangers e-newsletter via clicking or tapping right here.