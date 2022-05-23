Front Page

Rangers Top Prospect Jack Leiter Taking Lumps

May 23, 2022
Jack Leiter is the Texas Rangers’ No. 1 prospect, and MLB.com projects his first appearance with the Rangers in 2023.

But that doesn’t mean the road to Arlington won’t come with a few bumps.

Leiter is living with those inevitable bumps after a hot start to his first minor league season at the Double A Frisco RoughRiders.

Jack Leiter

Jack Leiter

Jul 28, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers number one draft choice pitcher Jack Leiter throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field.

Jack Leiter

jack leiter

Jack Leiter

The Rangers’ first-round pick (No. 2 overall) in 2021 last started for the RoughRiders on Friday and it was rough. He gave up seven earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched. He also walked one and struck out six in Frisco’s 11-9 win over Corpus Christi.



