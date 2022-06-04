Rangers vs. Lightning prediction, odds: 2022 Stanley Cup playoff picks, Game 2 best bets from top NHL expert

The New York Rangers look to take a two-game collection lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday in Recreation 2 of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs’ Japanese Convention Ultimate. New York received multi-point efforts from 4 completely different gamers as a robust second interval propelled the Rangers to a 6-2 victory in Recreation 1. However Steven Stamkos and the Bolts aren’t going to be shut down so simply as they goal for a 3rd straight Stanley Cup Ultimate look — and possibly even a 3rd straight championship.
Puck drop at Madison Sq. Backyard is ready for eight p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Tampa Bay because the -130 favourite (danger $130 to win $100) on the cash line within the newest Rangers vs. Lightning odds. New York is the +110 underdog and the over-under for complete objectives is ready at 5.5. Earlier than making any Lightning vs. Rangers picks, check out the Game 2 predictions from NHL insider Matt Severance.
Severance is a well-connected author and handicapper who has labored within the trade since 2005. He is SportsLine’s high NHL handicapper, going 130-68-Four in his final 202 NHL picks, returning virtually $2,700 for $100 gamers.
Now, the professional has set his sights on Rangers vs. Lightning on this 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs matchup. Listed below are the most recent NHL odds from and betting tendencies for Lightning vs. Rangers:
- Lightning vs. Rangers cash line: Tampa Bay -130, New York +110
- Lightning vs. Rangers over-under: 5.5 objectives
- Lightning vs. Rangers puck line: Tampa Bay -1.5 (+205)
- TBL: Gained 18 straight playoff video games following a loss
- NYR: Adam Fox leads all defensemen within the playoffs with 20 factors (5 objectives, 15 assists)
Featured Recreation | New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Why you must again the Lightning
Jon Cooper’s membership was expectedly rusty in Recreation 1 after sweeping the Florida Panthers within the convention semifinals after which ready over every week to face their subsequent opponent. However the Bolts have proven over the previous couple of postseasons that they all the time rebound from losses to make their opponents pay. In an effort to do this, Tampa will want its playmakers to get on the scoresheet — not simply Stamkos, however Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli as nicely. It additionally would not harm for Nikita Kucherov to get going, since he has been held with out a level in two straight tilts.
The true difference-maker for the Bolts in Recreation 2, nonetheless, goes to be Andrei Vasilevskiy. It is uncommon the beginning netminder permits six objectives like he did in Recreation 1, and there’s no denying he was very upset together with his efficiency. Do not count on New York to have as straightforward of a time getting the puck previous him this time round.
Why you must again the Rangers
Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant has been very complimentary of his crew’s protection over the previous couple of video games Rightfully so, since it is a large cause why New York was in a position to fend off the Carolina Hurricanes within the earlier spherical and draw back from the Lightning in Recreation 1. The Rangers want one other sturdy defensive displaying on Friday in the event that they wish to stymie Tampa’s offense.
In fact, that sturdy defensive entrance can also be made attainable due to Igor Shesterkin. The Russian goaltender has arguably been the Rangers greatest participant over the previous couple of video games, and he should be that once more in Recreation 2 on Friday. If Shesterkin can outplay Vasilevskiy on the opposite finish of the ice, the Rangers shall be in nice form.
Find out how to make Lightning vs. Rangers picks
For Recreation 2 of this collection, Severance is leaning below on the aim complete, and he has additionally recognized a important x-factor that has him leaping throughout one aspect of the cash line.
So who wins Rangers vs. Lightning? And which aspect of the cash line has all the worth?
