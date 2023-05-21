“Rangers Win 11-5 Over Rockies Thanks to Seager’s Hitting and Gray’s Pitching” – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

The Texas Rangers enjoyed a successful night at the batting plate and on the pitching mound as they secured an 11-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Kyle Seager provided plenty of firepower for the Rangers, hitting two home runs as part of his four-RBI night. The veteran third baseman, who signed with Texas as a free agent during the offseason, entered the game with just one home run on the season but broke out with his power display against the Rockies.

Seager’s first home run came in the fourth inning with Joey Gallo on base. The two-run shot sparked a five-run outburst for the Rangers, who had trailed 2-1 prior to the inning. Seager added a two-run homer in the seventh inning to stretch the Texas lead to 10-4.

The night also featured an impressive pitching performance from Rangers starter Jon Gray. The 29-year-old right-hander held Colorado to just two runs on four hits over six innings of work, striking out six batters in the process. Gray, who was acquired by Texas in a trade with the Rockies during the offseason, improved his record to 3-4 on the season.

The Rangers offense also received contributions from designated hitter Willie Calhoun and first baseman Nate Lowe. Calhoun went 3-for-5 on the night, scoring two runs and driving in two more. Lowe had two hits and two RBIs, including a solo home run in the eighth inning.

The Rockies received a strong effort at the plate from catcher Elias Diaz, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. However, the Colorado pitching staff struggled to contain the Rangers offense, with starter Germán Márquez giving up seven runs on nine hits over four innings.

Texas improved its record to 19-27 on the season with the win, while Colorado fell to 20-26. The two teams will meet again on Wednesday evening at the Globe Life Field.



