Rangnick urges Pogba to ‘show up’ for Man United

Ralf Rangnick has urged Paul Pogba to “show up” for Manchester United during the final months of his contract.

Pogba is back in the squad for the FA Cup fourth round tie against Middlesbrough after nearly three months on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Out of contract at the end of the season, he will be a free agent in the summer but Rangnick has told the French player he should be motivated to find his best form.

“I’m happy to have him back in the squad as I said he might be playing from the start [against Middlesbrough],” Rangnick told a news conference on Thursday.

“It’s up to him now. His contract is expiring in the summer and if in the end he would like to stay or go somewhere else he has to show up.

“It’s not only in the interest for us as a club but it’s in his personal interest that he plays and performs at the highest possible level in the next couple of weeks.”

Sources have told ESPN that United have not been informed that Pogba will definitely leave Old Trafford in the summer but there is significant interest in the 28-year-old from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Rangnick says he is in the dark about what Pogba plans to do and has told the World Cup winner he faces a battle to win back his place as regular starter.

“We haven’t spoken about that at all so far, not only about Paul’s situation but also with other contracts expiring in the summer we also didn’t speak about new players so far,” said Rangnick.

“My focus now is to play the best possible season we can, to be as successful as we can be and for Paul it is in his own interest to play on a high level to have a good performance [against Middlesbrough] and do everything to get into the first XI that will not automatically happen because we have other good players in that area.

“For me he is now a new player and he can show me and the team and the fans and everyone in England how good and what high level he can play.”