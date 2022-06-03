Ranking greatest NFL quarterbacks by decade: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers battle for top spot over multiple eras

No place in sports activities has modified extra through the years than quarterback. A century in the past, quarterbacks made their residing by working and kicking, basically doing something apart from throwing the ball. Right this moment’s quarterbacks have made 4,000 passing yards — a complete that was mainly unfathomable in the course of the league’s first 50 years — a routine feat.
We’re residing in essentially the most prolific period in the case of passing quarterbacks. However that does not imply that there weren’t nice quarterbacks in earlier eras. The truth is, lots of right now’s developments within the passing sport had been impressed by quarterbacks who helped revolutionize the place. Together with advancing the place, these quarterbacks additionally served as inspiration for a few of right now’s elite passers. Simply ask Tom Brady, who was within the stands when Joe Montana jumpstarted the 49ers’ dynasty with one of many best performs in NFL historical past (extra on that later).
Earlier than the 2022 season kicks off, we determined to check out the very best quarterbacks from every decade. We kick issues off by looking on the present decade, one which already has had some nice performances from the quarterback place.
Here is a fast rundown of the factors used when developing with the rankings.
- Particular person stats and awards
- Influence on the place and professional soccer
- Staff success
- Inclusion on respective all-decade workforce
2020s
Finest QB: Tom Brady
Runner-up: Aaron Rodgers
Honorable point out: Patrick Mahomes
We’re simply two years into this decade, so this rating could change a number of occasions over the following few years. Because it at the moment stands, two of the NFL’s old-guard quarterbacks stay on the prime of the meals chain. Brady edges out Rodgers by advantage of his head-to-head win within the 2020 NFC title sport in addition to Brady’s total play prior to now two postseasons. Brady main the NFL in passing at age 43 did not harm his case, both.
Whereas he did not take the highest spot, Rodgers sews up the runner-up place after profitable the previous two league MVP trophies. Mahomes, who might presumably take the mantle as the last decade’s finest quarterback when it is all stated and performed, is at the moment wanting up at his older friends.
2010s
Finest QB: Brady
Runner-up: Aaron Rodgers
Honorable point out: Russell Wilson
The 2010s was a passing of the torch between outgoing legends and rising stars. However two constants was the continued excellence of Brady and Rodgers. Whereas defying Father Time, Brady foiled NFL defenses whereas profitable three Tremendous Bowls, two Tremendous Bowl MVPs and two league MVP awards in the course of the 2010s. Within the course of, Brady broke quite a few profession passing data in the course of the 2010s whereas changing into essentially the most achieved QB in league annals.
Rodgers, who began the 2020s with consecutive league MVP trophies, took dwelling that {hardware} in 2011 and in 2014. He began the 2010s by profitable MVP honors following the Packers’ Tremendous Bowl win over the Steelers. A seven-time Professional Bowler in the course of the decade, Rodgers hit the 40-touchdown barrier twice whereas throwing greater than eight picks simply as soon as in a season.
The 2010s ended with the emergence of Mahomes, who gained league MVP in 2018 after throwing a league-high 50 landing passes. Mahomes and his teammates fell quick that season, however they completed the job in 2019, as Mahomes turned the primary participant in league historical past to win Tremendous Bowl and league MVP honors earlier than age 25. Mahomes, 26, is on his approach towards taking place as one of many all-time nice quarterbacks.
Mahomes’ fast begin is just like the beginning Wilson loved in Seattle. The previous third-round choose helped the Seahawks pull off a surprising blowout win over Manning’s Broncos in Tremendous Bowl XLVIII, his second NFL season. A 12 months later, he got here up 1 yard wanting profitable back-to-back titles. A seven-time Professional Bowler in the course of the decade, Wilson gained 107 video games as Seattle’s quarterback in the course of the 2010s.
Wilson’s lone Tremendous Bowl win got here on the expense of Peyton Manning, who gained his fifth league MVP award that season (2013) whereas placing up some of the prolific passing seasons in league historical past. Manning retired two seasons later after serving to the Broncos defeat the Panthers in Tremendous Bowl 50.
2000s
Finest QB: Peyton Manning
Runner-up: Brady
Honorable point out: Drew Brees
In another decade, Brady would have come away as the last decade’s finest quarterback. Throughout the 2000s, Brady gained three Tremendous Bowls, was a two-time Tremendous Bowl MVP, league MVP in 2007 and was the NFL’s passing chief twice and the NFL’s chief in landing passes twice. He additionally quarterbacked the NFL’s solely undefeated workforce in the course of the 16-game common season period. As well, Brady was 2-1 in opposition to Manning in postseason competitors.
Brady’s argument is convincing, however Manning will get the nod largely because of how he raised the bar for the way quarterbacks can dominate a sport, not simply along with his brawn however along with his brains. Together with being blessed with elite bodily abilities, the 6-foot-5 Manning beat groups along with his intelligence, making profitable audibles on the line of scrimmage a routine incidence. Whereas the Pats had been accountable for two painful playoff losses, Manning led one of many greatest wins anybody had over the Patriots in the course of the Brady/Belichick period. Trailing 21-Three within the 2006 AFC Championship, Manning led 5 second-half scoring drives en path to a 38-34 win over the Patriots. Two weeks later, Manning gained MVP honors because the Colts gained their long-awaited Tremendous Bowl.
Manning and Brady had been the headliners, however the 2000s had different nice quarterbacks. Like Manning did for Indianapolis, Brees helped ship the primary Lombardi Trophy to New Orleans after profitable MVP honors in Tremendous Bowl XLIV. Kurt Warner did the identical for St. Louis whereas serving to the Rams get again to the Tremendous Bowl in 2001. Seven years later, Warner led the Cardinals to their first Tremendous Bowl, the place the fell in heartbreaking style to Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers. Massive Ben is considered one of three quarterbacks from an iconic 2004 draft class that additionally contains Philip Rivers and Eli Manning.
1990s
Finest QB: Brett Favre
Runner-up: Steve Younger
Honorable point out: Troy Aikman
You may argue, with nice conviction, that the ’90s was the golden period for the quarterback place. Main the way in which was Favre, who gained three consecutive league MVP awards from 1995-97. Favre and the Packers put all of it collectively in 1996, with Favre throwing a league-high 39 touchdowns in the course of the common season. He threw 5 extra touchdowns within the playoffs whereas serving to the Packers win their first Tremendous Bowl in 29 years. Favre led the Packers again to the Tremendous Bowl in 1997, however they fell quick in Tremendous Bowl XXXII in opposition to John Elway and the Broncos, who snapped the NFC’s 13-year profitable streak within the large sport.
Previous to being Favre’s coach in Inexperienced Bay, Mike Holmgren labored with Younger and Joe Montana because the 49ers’ offensive coordinator. Throughout his closing season in San Francisco, Holmgren watched Younger start to step out of Montana’s shadow throughout his first season because the 49ers’ beginning quarterback. The next season, Younger gained the primary of two MVP awards whereas main the 49ers to an NFC title sport look. Two years later, Younger threw a document six landing passes in San Francisco’s Tremendous Bowl win over the Chargers. Younger retired after the 1999 season with the NFL’s highest profession passer ranking.
Younger and Favre most likely would have gained extra rings if it wasn’t for Aikman and the Dallas Cowboys. Aikman’s groups defeated Younger’s 49ers within the ’92 and ’93 NFC title video games. The Cowboys additionally bought the higher of Favre’s Packers within the ’95 NFC Championship. Whereas typically overshadowed by Emmitt Smith and the Cowboys’ highly effective dashing assault, Aikman performed an integral position within the Cowboys’ success in profitable three Tremendous Bowls over a four-year span. He took heart stage in Tremendous Bowl XXVII, profitable MVP honors after going 22 of 30 for 273 yards and 4 touchdowns. Aikman accomplished 70% of his throws in Tremendous Bowl competitors.
1980s
Finest QB: Montana
Runner-up: Dan Marino
Honorable point out: Elway
Typically misplaced within the story of “Joe Cool” was his skill to beat adversity. He gained simply three video games throughout his first two seasons earlier than main the 49ers to the franchise’s first title in 1981. That championship run included Montana’s iconic landing cross to Dwight Clark in San Francisco’s NFC title sport win over the Cowboys.
Questionable officiating value the 49ers an opportunity at getting again to the Tremendous Bowl in 1983. The 49ers responded by going 15-1 in 1984 earlier than dismantling the Giants and Bears within the playoffs. In Tremendous Bowl XIX, Montana outplayed his counterpart, Marino, the NFL’s MVP that season after throwing for then-league data 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns. In what may very well be thought-about his magnum opus, Montana riddled the Dolphins to the tune of 331 yards and three touchdowns. He additionally ran for 59 yards in San Francisco’s 38-16 win.
In 1986, Montana’s profession was in critical jeopardy after he suffered a extreme again damage in Week 1. Montana wouldn’t solely play once more, he would return to the sphere that season whereas going 6-2 as a starter and profitable Comeback Participant of the Yr. However Montana would face one other hurdle a 12 months later, when he was benched in the course of the 49ers’ upset playoff loss to the Vikings. He would spend many of the ’88 season able battle with Steve Younger. The scenario threatened to derail the 49ers, who had been 6-5 following an embarrassing loss to the Raiders.
It was at that time when Invoice Walsh lastly gave the keys the offense again to Montana on a full-time foundation. Montana responded by main the 49ers to a different Tremendous Bowl, the place he threw the game-winning landing cross within the sport’s closing minute in opposition to the Bengals. Montana capped off the ’80s by throwing a then-Tremendous Bowl document 5 touchdowns within the 49ers’ blowout win over Elway’s Broncos in Tremendous Bowl XXIV.
Marino, Elway and Montana began a mixed six occasions in Tremendous Bowls in the course of the ’80s. Whereas he by no means made it to a Tremendous Bowl, Dan Fouts, one other trailblazing 1980s quarterback, put up prolific numbers with the Chargers whereas mastering Don Coryell’s revolutionary offense.
1970s
Finest QB: Terry Bradshaw
Runner-up: Roger Staubach
Honorable point out: Ken Stabler
Cowboys followers will definitely disagree with this choose. Staubach, in any case, was an All-Decade performer who in 2019 was a part of the NFL 100 All-Time Staff. He additionally made two extra Professional Bowls than Bradshaw, who threw practically as many interceptions as landing passes throughout his profession.
So why was Bradshaw picked over Staubach? Bradshaw’s 4 Tremendous Bowl wins to Staubach’s two does not harm, in addition to the truth that Bradshaw was 2-Zero over Staubach’s groups in Tremendous Bowls. Bradshaw was named MVP following Pittsburgh’s second win over Staubach’s Cowboys, a 35-31 win in Tremendous Bowl XIII. That 12 months, Bradshaw was additionally named league MVP, an honor that eluded Staubach throughout his embellished profession.
Staubach was a clutch performer (he is accountable for the primary Hail Mary play in league historical past), however Bradshaw was higher on the sport’s greatest stage. Throughout their first Tremendous Bowl matchup, a mistake by Staubach and an excellent throw by Bradshaw was the distinction within the Steelers’ 21-17 win. Together with his workforce trailing 12-10 within the fourth quarter, Staubach threw a expensive interception that arrange a discipline objective. Moments later, Bradshaw, with the Cowboys’ cross rush bearing down on him, stood tall earlier than firing an ideal cross to Lynn Swann that lined 61 yards whereas giving Pittsburgh an 11-point lead.
Additional including to Bradshaw’s argument is that indisputable fact that he known as his personal performs and was the play-caller in every of the Steelers’ 4 Tremendous Bowl wins. Stabler, who ought to be in any dialog of the very best quarterbacks of the 1970s, additionally known as his personal performs whereas main the Raiders to the franchise’s first Tremendous Bowl win, a 32-14 thumping of the Vikings in Tremendous Bowl XI. Fran Tarkenton, the QB the Raiders defeated that day, retired after the 1978 season because the NFL’s all-time main passer, a document he held till Marino handed him in 1995. Scrambling Fran led the Vikings to a few Tremendous Bowl appearances in the course of the ’70s.
1960s
Finest QB: Johnny Unitas
Runner-up: Bart Starr
Honorable point out: Joe Namath
The ’60s is exclusive in that there have been two competing leagues within the NFL and the AFL, which started play in 1960. The AFL shortly established itself as a pass-happy, wide-open league that featured a few of the period’s finest quarterbacks. Among the many AFL’s star quarterbacks had been Namath, Kansas Metropolis’s Len Dawson, Oakland’s Daryle Lamonica and Buffalo’s Jack Kemp. The AFL’s top-two quarterbacks, Namath and Dawson, led their AFL groups to historic Tremendous Bowl upset wins previous to the league merger in 1970. Namath additionally helped revolutionize the place as professional soccer’s first 4,000-yard passer.
Whereas Namath and his AFL friends drew many of the headlines, the NFL had some nice quarterbacks, too. Sonny Jurgensen gained 5 passing titles in the course of the decade whereas throwing for over 400 yards 5 occasions whereas having two five-touchdown performances. Don Meredith introduced professionalism to the place in the course of the first decade of Cowboys soccer. Y.A. Tittle, one of many league’s prime passers in the course of the 1950s, loved a late-career resurgence with the Giants within the early ’60s that included a league MVP season in 1963. The Rams loved stellar QB play from Roman Gabriel, who gained 32 video games as L.A.’s starter from 1967-69.
Regardless of competitors from the AFL, the 2 finest quarterbacks from this period hailed from the NFL. Thought-about the best quarterback in the course of the season’s first half-century, Unitas earned 11 consecutive Professional Bowl nods. A two-time league MVP in the course of the ’60s, Unitas’ document of 47 consecutive video games with a landing cross stood for 52 years. In a changing-of-the-guard second, Unitas and Namath embraced on the sphere after Unitas’ comeback efforts fell quick in Tremendous Bowl III.
If Unitas was that period’s Peyton Manning, Starr was the Tom Brady of the 1960s. By no means flashy however extremely environment friendly, Starr led the NFL in completion proportion 3 times. He gained 5 championships in Inexperienced Bay, was the MVP of the primary two Tremendous Bowls and stays the latest quarterback to win three consecutive championships. Starr additionally authored some of the well-known drives in NFL historical past. Dealing with frigid temperatures and the Cowboys’ protection, Starr led a game-winning drive within the 1967 NFL Championship that was capped off by his landing run within the closing seconds.
1950s
Finest QB: Otto Graham
Runner-up: Bobby Layne
Honorable point out: Norm Van Brocklin
Graham’s profession is really considered one of a sort. Throughout his decade because the Browns’ beginning quarterback, Graham performed for a championship every season. He gained seven championships that included NFL titles in 1950, ’54 and ’55. In his closing sport, Graham threw two touchdowns and ran for 2 extra within the Browns’ 38-14 win over the Rams within the ’55 title sport. A 3-time NFL MVP, Graham led his respective league in passing and completion proportion 5 occasions and landing passes on three events.
The hard-charging Layne led the Lions to back-to-back NFL titles in 1952-53. He threw the game-winning rating in Detroit’s 17-16 win over the Browns within the ’53 NFL title sport. The next season, when the Lions’ goals of a three-peat got here crashing down in opposition to the Browns within the ’54 title sport, Layne famously declared that he “slept too much” on the eve of the sport. Layne was later traded to Pittsburgh, the place he loved appreciable success that included Professional Bowl nods in 1958 and ’59.
Van Brocklin gained championships with each the Rams and Eagles, profitable a title with Philadelphia throughout his closing season. His closing landing cross, a 35-yard strike to Corridor of Fame receiver Tommy McDonald, helped the Eagles edge Vince Lombardi’s Packers within the 1960 NFL title sport. Van Brocklin’s 554 passing yards in opposition to the New York Yanks in 1951 remains to be the single-game NFL document.
1940s
Finest QB: Sammy Baugh
Runner-up: Sid Luckman
Honorable point out: Bob Waterfield
A passing pioneer, Baugh is thought to be the primary quarterback to pile up vital yards by means of the air. Baugh led the NFL in completion proportion eight occasions that included a 70.3% completion charge in 1945. Baugh led Washington to NFL titles in 1937 and in 1940. His 335 yards in Washington’s win over Chicago within the ’37 title sport served because the rookie postseason single sport document for 75 years till it was damaged by Russell Wilson.
Luckman gained three titles with the Bears that included Chicago’s 73-Zero blowout win over Baugh’s Washington workforce within the 1940 NFL title sport. The league’s MVP in 1943, Luckman led the NFL in passing yards whereas additionally throwing 28 touchdowns, a seemingly unfathomable complete for that point. Waterfield helped the Rams win NFL titles in 1945 and in 1951. His two landing passes within the ’45 title sport lifted Los Angeles to a 15-14 win over Washington.
1930s
Finest QB: Dutch Clark
Runner-up: Arnie Herber
Honorable point out: Cecil Isbell
The final nice quarterback who did practically all of his harm along with his legs, Clark led the Lions to an NFL title in 1935. A six-time All-Professional, Clark led the NFL in scoring on three events. He was the principle cog in an offense that churned out 2,885 dashing yards in 1936, a document that stood for practically 40 years.
A two-time NFL champion because the Packers’ beginning quarterback, Herber led the NFL in passing yards and landing passes on three events. After serving in World Battle II, Herbert led the Giants to an NFL title sport look. Herbert was identified for his penchant for deep passes, a side of the sport that was largely international on the time.
Isbell packed rather a lot into a brief profession. In 5 seasons, he earned 4 Professional Bowl choices whereas main the Packers to an NFL title in 1939. Recognized extra for his versatility throughout his first three seasons, Isbell blossomed right into a prolific passer throughout his closing two seasons, main the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns in consecutive years. Isbell is the primary NFL quarterback to throw for over 2,000 yards in a season.
1920s
Finest QB: Jimmy Conzelman
Runner-up: John “Paddy” Driscoll
A Corridor of Fame coach, Conzelman started his teaching profession when he was nonetheless enjoying. A two-time All-Professional, Conzelman performed and coached the Windfall Steam Curler to a league title in 1928. Whereas an damage ended his enjoying profession in 1929, Conzelman continued to educate by means of the 1948 season, profitable an NFL title because the Cardinals coach in 1947.
A fellow participant/coach, Driscoll was additionally a Corridor of Fame participant who earned six All-Professional nods as a member of the Cardinals. He led the NFL in scoring in 1925 whereas main the Cardinals to an NFL title. Driscoll famously punted the ball away from Pink Grange throughout Grange’s NFL debut in entrance of a close to sellout Wrigley Discipline crowd on Thanksgiving Day in 1925.
