GREGORY BULL/Related Press

Date: Jan. 11, 2005

The Deal: New York Yankees get LHP Randy Johnson (7.5); Arizona Diamondbacks get OF Shawn Inexperienced (0.2), RHP Javier Vazquez (2.0), LHP Brad Halsey (-0.1); Los Angeles Dodgers get C Dioner Navarro (0.7), RHP Beltran Perez (0.0), RHP Danny Muegge (0) and RHP William Juarez (0)

What Went Unsuitable for the Yankees

On the heels of their surprising collapse in opposition to the Purple Sox within the 2004 American League Championship Collection, the Johnson commerce was purported to be the Yankees putting again. After a down yr in 2003, he had just missed amassing his sixth Cy Younger Award in ’04.

But the Massive Unit was additionally north of 40 going into 2005, and he in the end seemed it as he slipped to a modest 112 ERA+ and his worst strikeout rate since 1990. After an excellent worse season in 2006, the Yankees gave up and shipped him back to Arizona.

What Went Unsuitable for the Diamondbacks

Although the Diamondbacks did not technically transfer Johnson in a three-team commerce, the workforce saw it as such after it flipped Navarro to the Dodgers for Inexperienced that very same day. The outfielder had been one of many sport’s high sluggers within the late 1990s and early 2000s, and he was nonetheless going robust with a 113 OPS+ and 28 dwelling runs in 2004.

But Inexperienced hit simply 22 homers amid an 85-loss season in 2005 and declined even additional in 2006 earlier than the D-backs gave up and sent him to the New York Mets. For his or her elements, Vazquez and Halsey every lasted only one mediocre season within the desert. The latter tragically died at simply 33 years of age in 2014.

What Went Unsuitable for the Dodgers

The Dodgers absolutely thought that they had acquired their catcher of the longer term after they received Navarro again for Inexperienced. In response to Baseball America, he had gone into 2004 because the Yankees’ No. 1 prospect and the No. 41 expertise in all of baseball.

It was to not be, as Navarro was merely positive for the Dodgers earlier than they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays halfway by 2006. Of the opposite three gamers they received within the preliminary commerce, two by no means even reached the large leagues.