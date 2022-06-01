Ranking MLB’s Biggest Blockbuster Trade Busts Since 2000 | Bleacher Report

zero of 11
Related Press
Per the standard definition, a “dangerous” Main League Baseball commerce entails one workforce making out like gangbusters whereas the opposite one finally ends up with an entire lot of nothing.
However what if we have been to redefine a “dangerous” commerce as one wherein neither occasion received what it wished?
Enable us as an example by recounting the 10 largest blockbuster commerce busts of the 21st century. These are offers wherein a purchaser was banking on at the least one established star, with the vendor putting its hopes in prospects and different building-block varieties. However ultimately, it was all for naught for everybody.
Let’s begin with some honorable mentions after which rely down the highest 10 primarily based on simply how badly they backfired.
1 of 11
Related Press
Aug. 11, 2008: The Adam Dunn Commerce
The Deal: Arizona Diamondbacks get OF Adam Dunn (-0.4 rWAR); Cincinnati Reds get RHP Micah Owings (-0.9), INF/OF Wilkin Castillo (-0.1) and RHP Dallas Buck (0)
Dunn did hit eight dwelling runs in 44 video games for the Diamondbacks, however they nonetheless missed out on a second straight postseason. The commerce was in any other case a case of the Reds making an attempt to get one thing for Dunn earlier than free company referred to as his quantity that winter, however not one of the three prospects they received again panned out.
July 31, 2010: The Lance Berkman Commerce
The Deal: New York Yankees get 1B/DH Lance Berkman (-0.3); Houston Astros get RHP Mark Melancon (1.0) and OF/INF Jimmy Paredes (-1.8)
Acquired to assist bolster the Yankees offense for the stretch run, Berkman managed only a .707 OPS down the stretch of 2010. Melancon seems like a serious prize for the Astros looking back, however it was after he left Houston that he got here into his personal as a star nearer.
Jan. 30, 2012: The Michael Pineda-Jesus Montero Commerce
The Deal: New York Yankees get RHP Michael Pineda (6.3) and RHP Vicente Campos (0); Seattle Mariners get C Jesus Montero (-1.0) and RHP Hector Noesi (-1.4)
This one labored out higher for the Yankees however not in addition to it may have. Pineda missed all of 2012 and 2013 with a nasty shoulder, and he was inconsistent after he returned. In Seattle, Montero went from being seemingly a positive factor to probably the most heartbreaking prospect flops in latest reminiscence.
July 14, 2016: The Drew Pomeranz Commerce
The Deal: Boston Purple Sox get LHP Drew Pomeranz (3.9); San Diego Padres get RHP Anderson Espinoza (0)
Regardless of a decent 17-win season in 2017, Pomeranz was largely up and down in two-plus seasons with the Purple Sox following his All-Star breakout in 2016. Espinoza was an elite pitching prospect on the time, however accidents (together with Tommy John surgery) have all however destroyed his skilled profession.
2 of 11
Matt Slocum/Related Press
Date: July 31, 2017
The Deal: Los Angeles Dodgers get RHP Yu Darvish (0.6); Texas Rangers get OF Willie Calhoun (-1.4), RHP A.J. Alexy (0.1) and INF Brendon Davis (0)
What Went Unsuitable for the Dodgers
After making the American League All-Star workforce in July, Darvish went to the Dodgers and stumbled with a 5.34 ERA in his first six begins for the workforce. However he received sizzling in time for the playoffs, and initially stayed that manner by permitting simply two earned runs over 11.1 innings in his first two outings.
Then all of it went sideways within the World Collection, whereby Darvish coughed up 9 runs and received simply 10 outs in Video games three and seven in opposition to the Astros. The revelation of Houston’s sign-stealing scandal did convey him some redemption—however not fairly sufficient to cloud the fact that no different Dodgers pitcher received lit up like he did.
What Went Unsuitable for the Rangers
The Darvish traded netted the Rangers three prospects who all ranked throughout the Dodgers’ high 30 for MLB.com. As he was then sitting on a .931 OPS and 23 dwelling runs by 99 video games for Triple-A Oklahoma Metropolis, Calhoun was actually the large prize.
Alas, Calhoun has had buzzard’s luck with injuries and simply hasn’t translated his minor league success to the majors when he has been wholesome. These points plus the partitions hit by Alexy and Davis aren’t insignificant causes the Rangers have struggled to flee mediocrity since 2017.
three of 11
Adam Starvation/Related Press
Date: Dec. 11, 2017
The Deal: New York Yankees get OF Giancarlo Stanton (8.4); Miami Marlins get 2B Starlin Castro (2.8), INF Jose Devers (-0.2) and RHP Jorge Guzman (-0.4)
What Went Unsuitable for the Yankees
In equity to Stanton, he is been fairly good when he is been capable of keep on the sphere over the past 4 years. He is posted a 134 OPS+ general and there have been occasional moments when he is lived as much as the MVP credentials he boasted when the Yankees acquired him.
Bother is, accidents have sidelined him for 217 days simply over the past three seasons. And nearly as good as he is been when wholesome, he hasn’t been the identical man who averaged a 147 OPS+ and 33 dwelling runs in eight years with Miami. He is 32 years previous and the Yankees owe him $161 million by 2027, so none of this bodes properly for the workforce.
What Went Unsuitable for the Marlins
As a wage dump, the Stanton commerce was a roaring success for the Marlins. Fairly than $295 million, the deal lowered their wage commitments to the slugger to only $30 million. On the time, it was straightforward to think about new homeowners Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman reinvesting that cash down the road.
As an alternative, they have been about as reluctant to spend as former proprietor Jeffrey Loria. And whereas neither Guzman nor Devers was seen as a blue-chip prospect on the time, any hopes that the Marlins would ultimately strike gold on one or each of them have to this point been unrealized.
four of 11
Charles Krupa/Related Press
Date: Dec. 6, 2010
The Deal: Boston Purple Sox get 1B Adrian Gonzalez (9.9); San Diego Padres get 1B Anthony Rizzo (-0.4), RHP Casey Kelly (-1.2), OF Rey Fuentes (-0.3) and INF/OF Eric Patterson (-0.3)
What Went Unsuitable for the Purple Sox
There have been causes aplenty for the Purple Sox to dream large on Gonzalez, however none higher than the best match between the left-handed slugger’s opposite-field energy and the Inexperienced Monster. So large did they dream, in truth, that they extended Gonzalez for $154 million after making the commerce.
No due to shoulder surgery, nonetheless, Gonzalez’s energy was a disappointment as he hit simply 42 dwelling runs in 282 video games with the Purple Sox. The workforce round him additionally deteriorated, ensuing within the Purple Sox selecting the nuclear possibility when they offloaded him and different stars onto the Dodgers in August 2012.
What Went Unsuitable for the Padres
The Gonzalez commerce introduced the Padres a veritable bag of prospect riches. As he was typically thought to be a future top-of-the-rotation starter, Kelly was the headliner on the time. Rizzo wasn’t fairly as blue of a chip, however the energy and defensive prowess that he provided on the chilly nook gave him star-caliber upside.
After a strong season within the minors in 2011, Kelly sadly bumped into harm bother that resulted in Tommy John surgery in 2013. He hasn’t been the identical since. Rizzo, in the meantime, ended up going to the Chicago Cubs for Andrew Cashner in what rapidly got here to appear to be a “dangerous” commerce within the extra conventional sense.
5 of 11
Chris O’Meara/Related Press
Date: July 28, 2015
The Deal: Toronto Blue Jays get SS Troy Tulowitzki (5.0) and RHP LaTroy Hawkins (0.1); Colorado Rockies get SS Jose Reyes (-0.2), RHP Jeff Hoffman (-1.4), RHP Jesus Tinoco (-0.1) and RHP Miguel Castro (-0.4)
What Went Unsuitable for the Blue Jays
Paced by eventual AL MVP Josh Donaldson and fellow sluggers Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion, the Blue Jays already had a terrifying offense earlier than Tulowitzki got here aboard. However, hey, once you get an opportunity so as to add a perennial .300 hitter with energy, you need to take the place that overkill is underrated.
However as he hit simply .239 with 5 homers down the stretch and was principally ineffective in October, Tulowitzki ended up being extra of a defensive improve than an offensive one. His bat additionally by no means totally rebounded in 2016 or 2017, and he missed all of 2018 with injuries. His 5 video games with the Yankees in 2019 have been his last.
What Went Unsuitable for the Rockies
This was an odd commerce for the Rockies. Taking up Reyes made it one thing like a nasty contract swap, as he was cheaper than Tulowitzki however nonetheless owed near $50 million by 2017. Nevertheless it was value it to get Hoffman, who went into the next season as one among baseball’s premiere pitching prospects.
Come 2016, the Reyes angle of the commerce grew to become a PR catastrophe as soon as he was suspended (and later released) after he violated MLB’s home violence coverage. Like many pitchers earlier than him, Hoffman failed to unravel Coors Subject and is now an nameless swingman with the Cincinnati Reds.
6 of 11
GREGORY BULL/Related Press
Date: Jan. 11, 2005
The Deal: New York Yankees get LHP Randy Johnson (7.5); Arizona Diamondbacks get OF Shawn Inexperienced (0.2), RHP Javier Vazquez (2.0), LHP Brad Halsey (-0.1); Los Angeles Dodgers get C Dioner Navarro (0.7), RHP Beltran Perez (0.0), RHP Danny Muegge (0) and RHP William Juarez (0)
What Went Unsuitable for the Yankees
On the heels of their surprising collapse in opposition to the Purple Sox within the 2004 American League Championship Collection, the Johnson commerce was purported to be the Yankees putting again. After a down yr in 2003, he had just missed amassing his sixth Cy Younger Award in ’04.
But the Massive Unit was additionally north of 40 going into 2005, and he in the end seemed it as he slipped to a modest 112 ERA+ and his worst strikeout rate since 1990. After an excellent worse season in 2006, the Yankees gave up and shipped him back to Arizona.
What Went Unsuitable for the Diamondbacks
Although the Diamondbacks did not technically transfer Johnson in a three-team commerce, the workforce saw it as such after it flipped Navarro to the Dodgers for Inexperienced that very same day. The outfielder had been one of many sport’s high sluggers within the late 1990s and early 2000s, and he was nonetheless going robust with a 113 OPS+ and 28 dwelling runs in 2004.
But Inexperienced hit simply 22 homers amid an 85-loss season in 2005 and declined even additional in 2006 earlier than the D-backs gave up and sent him to the New York Mets. For his or her elements, Vazquez and Halsey every lasted only one mediocre season within the desert. The latter tragically died at simply 33 years of age in 2014.
What Went Unsuitable for the Dodgers
The Dodgers absolutely thought that they had acquired their catcher of the longer term after they received Navarro again for Inexperienced. In response to Baseball America, he had gone into 2004 because the Yankees’ No. 1 prospect and the No. 41 expertise in all of baseball.
It was to not be, as Navarro was merely positive for the Dodgers earlier than they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays halfway by 2006. Of the opposite three gamers they received within the preliminary commerce, two by no means even reached the large leagues.
7 of 11
Winslow Townson/Related Press
Date: Nov. 19, 2012
The Deal: Toronto Blue Jays get SS Jose Reyes (6.5), LHP Mark Buehrle (6.9), RHP Josh Johnson (-1.5), C John Buck (1.8) and INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (-0.6); Miami Marlins get RHP Henderson Alvarez III (5.9), RHP Anthony DeSclafani (-0.4), SS Yunel Escobar (0), SS Adeiny Hechavarria (3.6), OF Jake Marisnick (0), C Jeff Mathis (-0.4) and LHP Justin Nicolino (-0.2)
What Went Unsuitable for the Blue Jays
“Nondescript” was a very good phrase to explain the 2012 Blue Jays, but they exited the season with a fairly robust expertise base to construct on. That is the place this commerce got here in, significantly in that it outfitted them with a brand new beginning shortstop (Reyes) and two new aces (Buehrle and Johnson).
Johnson, nonetheless, made simply 16 ineffective begins in 2013 earlier than a second after which a third Tommy John surgical procedure ended his profession. Although simpler, neither Reyes nor Buehrle lived as much as their observe data as stars. By the tip of 2015, Reyes was in Denver, and Buehrle was absent from Toronto’s postseason roster.
What Went Unsuitable for the Marlins
This was the commerce that famously pissed off Giancarlo Stanton. Reyes and Buehrle had simply been signed by the Marlins the earlier winter and have been purported to be key gamers within the workforce’s return to competition. It maybe ought to have taken multiple dangerous season for the Marlins to surrender on that imaginative and prescient.
It may need labored out if the gamers they received in return had blossomed into stars in their very own proper. But Alvarez is the one one which ever actually took steps in that route, and even his have been reduce quick by shoulder surgery in 2015. The others have been numerous types of misfires and letdowns.
eight of 11
Invoice Kostroun/Related Press
Date: July 31, 2017
The Deal: New York Yankees get RHP Sonny Grey (1.3); Oakland Athletics get OF Dustin Fowler (-1.0), SS Jorge Mateo (0) and RHP James Kaprielian (1.3)
What Went Unsuitable for the Yankees
For the primary half of 2017, Grey seemed rather a lot just like the All-Star and Cy Younger Award contender he had been in 2015. Between that and his two remaining years of membership management, the Yankees understandably jumped on the probability so as to add him to a roster that was already brimming with thrilling younger expertise.
But Grey struggled, notably with a house run charge twice as high because the one he had in Oakland. Then got here two unspectacular playoff begins and a disastrous 2018 season, prompting the Yankees to trade the righty to Cincinnati. It was an insult to harm when he promptly rediscovered his ace type in 2019.
What Went Unsuitable for the Athletics
As ranked by MLB.com, the A’s received three of the Yankees’ 12 greatest prospects after they despatched Grey to New York. On the low finish of that was Kaprielian, although he would have rated extra extremely had it not been for the Tommy John surgical procedure he underwent that April.
Although he acquitted himself properly with a 100 ERA+ over 119.1 innings for the A’s in 2021, the ace ship has probably sailed on Kaprielian. In the meantime, Mateo is now a bench participant on a nasty Baltimore Orioles squad, and Fowler is a free agent with all of 18 large league video games to his title since 2019.
9 of 11
Brad White/Getty Photographs
Date: Jan. 21, 2011
The Deal: Los Angeles Angels get CF Vernon Wells (-0.1); Toronto Blue Jays get C Mike Napoli (0) and OF Juan Rivera (-0.2)
What Went Unsuitable for the Angels
By the point the Angels acquired him, Wells was a number of years faraway from his prime as top-of-the-line offensive and defensive gamers within the American League. He had nonetheless turned again the clock in 2010, making the All-Star workforce and ending with a 125 OPS+ and 31 dwelling runs.
Wells at the least stored the facility coming with 25 homers in 2011, however his different expertise eroded. In 2012, his sturdiness did the identical as he performed in simply 77 video games. Shortly earlier than the opening of the 2013 season, the Angels sent him to the Yankees for what would show to be his last season.
What Went Unsuitable for the Blue Jays
The Blue Jays may need been tempted to carry on to Wells after he reestablished his All-Star bona fides in 2010. Nevertheless it was additionally their final good probability to get to rid themselves of the $86 million remaining on his contract, so the commerce was successful, at the least in that regard.
The place the Jays screwed up was in taking Mike Napoli from the Angels and promptly flipping him to the Texas Rangers for Frank Francisco. The righty reliever did not do a lot to talk of in 2011, whereas Napoli loved a spectacular yr to the tune of a 173 OPS+ and 30 dwelling runs.
10 of 11
Charles Rex Arbogast/Related Press
Date: July 30, 2011
The Deal: Cleveland will get RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (2.0); Colorado Rockies get LHP Drew Pomeranz (1.4), RHP Alex White (-0.7), RHP Joe Gardner (0) and 1B Matt McBride (-1.3)
What Went Unsuitable for Cleveland
Cleveland arguably ought to have identified higher than to go all-in on Jimenez on the 2011 commerce deadline. Although he had pitched at an All-Star and Cy Younger-caliber degree in 2010, his first 21 begins of the next yr have been marked by a pedestrian 102 ERA+ and diminished velocity.
It, subsequently, wasn’t terribly shocking when Cleveland’s gamble backfired. Regardless of an honest season in 2013, Jimenez by no means recovered his beforehand electrical stuff and ended his run in Cleveland with an 87 ERA+ over 424.2 innings. He final pitched with the Baltimore Orioles in 2017 and retired in 2020.
What Went Unsuitable for the Rockies
Particularly in mild of how far his inventory had fallen by the point they dealt him, it was commendable, even on the time, that the Rockies received what they did for Jimenez. Pomeranz and White have been each seen as top-100 prospects, whereas Gardner ranked amongst Cleveland’s high 10 prospects for Baseball America.
However for his half, Gardner by no means even made it to the key leagues. White’s 30 appearances for the Rockies returned an ERA north of 6.00. Pomeranz fared higher, however barely. He posted a 5.20 ERA over 136.2 innings for the Rockies earlier than he landed in Oakland in Dec. 2013 by the use of the Brett Anderson trade.
11 of 11
Icon Sportswire/Getty Photographs
Date: Dec. 11, 2001
The Deal: New York Mets get 2B Roberto Alomar (0.4), LHP Mike Bacsik (-0.4), OF/1B Danny Peoples (0); Cleveland will get OF Matt Lawton (3.8), OF Alex Escobar (1.5), RHP Jerrod Riggan (-0.6), 1B Earl Snyder (-0.3), LHP Billy Traber (0.3)
What Went Unsuitable for the Mets
Alomar had many positive seasons throughout his Corridor of Fame profession, however maybe none have been finer than his 2001 marketing campaign. He hit .336 with 20 dwelling runs and 30 stolen bases and picked up his 10th Gold Glove. No surprise the Mets, who have been then a yr faraway from a visit to the World Collection, wished him.
They might have been smart to check the growing older curve extra carefully. The 2002 season was to be Alomar’s age-34 season, and it begat his downfall, as he hit simply .266 and barely salvaged replacement-level manufacturing. Following additional disappointment in 2003, the Mets sent him packing to the Chicago White Sox.
What Went Unsuitable for Cleveland
Following Manny Ramirez’s departure in free company the earlier winter, the Alomar commerce was one thing of a double whammy for Cleveland followers. But it wasn’t solely with out silver linings. Lawton got here with All-Star credentials, and Escobar, Traber and Riggan have been legit prospects.
However regardless of one other All-Star nod in 2004, Lawton by no means actually broke by as a difference-maker in Cleveland. Nor did the prospects it received again, which was particularly disheartening within the case of Escobar. He tore his ACL in 2002 and could not translate his energy and pace to the majors within the probabilities he received in 2003 and 2004.
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL