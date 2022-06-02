Ranking the Greatest NBA Finals Performances Since 2000 | Bleacher Report

Zero of 8
There is no such thing as a higher time for a participant to place collectively a sizzling streak than the NBA Finals.
Through the previous 20 years, the most effective particular person performances within the championship spherical have featured a number of of the game’s largest names. Most not too long ago, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo have loved these prolific runs.
How do they examine, although, to the earlier technology’s prime performers, like Tim Duncan and Shaquille O’Neal?
That is our goal right here, rating probably the most excellent Finals showings because the 2000-01 playoffs. Whereas the Finals runner-up has typically had a standout participant, our selections are restricted to the successful crew. Complete manufacturing in a sequence is the primary issue, although perceived influence on the outcome can be thought of.
One yr earlier, the Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers within the NBA Finals. Kobe Bryant made positive the Orlando Magic would not do the identical in 2009.
The “Black Mamba” opened the sequence with a 40-point night time, including eight rebounds and eight assists within the blowout win. He buried a clutch, game-tying shot to assist power extra time in Sport 2, ending that contest with 29 factors and eight assists.
Though the Lakers misplaced Sport 3, he nonetheless recorded 31 factors and eight assists. Bryant registered 32 factors and eight assists within the following tilt—one other OT victory for the Lakers—earlier than closing the sequence with 30 factors, 5 assists and 4 blocks in Sport 5.
Inside our timeframe, Kobe’s 32.Four factors per recreation is the sixth-highest scoring clip for an NBA champion within the Finals.
Along with Kyrie Irving, LeBron James helped the Cleveland Cavaliers pull off a legendary comeback within the 2016 Finals.
Cleveland confronted a 3-1 deficit reverse the Golden State Warriors, who notched an NBA-record 73 wins in the course of the common season. However the sequence modified in Sport 5 as Cleveland took benefit of Draymond Inexperienced’s suspension, and LeBron racked up 41 factors, 16 rebounds and 7 assists within the victory.
LeBron adopted up that efficiency with 41 factors, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Then, in Sport 7, he posted a triple-double (27 factors, 11 rebounds and 11 assists), capping the victory together with his iconic chasedown block of Andre Iguodala.
For the sequence, LeBron averaged 29.7 factors, 11.Three rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.6 steals and a pair of.Three blocks.
Kevin Durant signed with Golden State in the summertime of 2016, and he instantly left an everlasting influence.
Whereas the Warriors cruised to a championship—they posted a 16-1 file within the playoffs—KD turned solely the sixth participant to attain 30-plus factors in every recreation of the NBA Finals.
As ordinary, he did so with outstanding effectivity.
Durant averaged 35.2 factors per recreation, notching a 47.Four three-point proportion on 7.6 makes an attempt per contest whereas making 55.6 p.c of his pictures general. Durant additionally transformed 92.7 p.c of his free throws for a scorching 69.Eight true taking pictures proportion within the sequence.
For good measure, he chipped in 8.2 rebounds, 5.Four assists and 1.6 blocks per night time.
They’re in good firm, however the New Jersey Nets had no solutions for Shaquille O’Neal in 2002.
Shaq opened the sequence with a 36-point day, together with 14 within the fourth quarter of the tight win. He exploded for 40 factors, eight assists and 4 blocks in Sport 2, then guided the Lakers to a sweep with 35 and 34 factors in Video games Three and 4, respectively.
En path to his third straight NBA Finals MVP, he registered 36.Three factors, 12.Three rebounds, 3.Eight assists and a pair of.Eight blocks per recreation.
Probably the most comical half, although, is 2002 was Shaq’s “worst” efficiency of the three honors.
The perfect phrase to explain Tim Duncan’s manufacturing towards the Nets within the 2003 Finals? Preposterous.
Duncan had video-game-like averages of 24.2 factors, 17.Zero rebounds, 5.Three assists and 5.Three blocks within the six-game sequence. The longtime San Antonio Spurs star overwhelmed the Nets, additionally assembling two of probably the most absurd field scores in NBA Finals historical past.
In Sport 1, he collected 32 factors, 20 rebounds, seven blocks and 6 assists. No person else in league historical past has posted a 30-20-5-5 in a Finals recreation. Much more impressively, Duncan capped the sequence with 21 factors, 20 rebounds, 10 assists and eight blocks—simply two swats shy of a quadruple-double.
20 years later, Duncan nonetheless owns the NBA file for many blocks (32) in a single Finals.
Dwyane Wade single-handedly modified the 2006 Finals.
Led by Dirk Nowitzki, the Dallas Mavericks jumped out to a 2-Zero edge on Wade and the Miami Warmth. Then a third-year participant, Wade—who had nonetheless managed 25.5 factors per recreation in these two losses—responded with a superb four-game stretch.
The younger star netted 42, 36, 43 and 36 factors within the ensuing video games, offering many clutch moments alongside the best way.
Wade scored 15 fourth-quarter factors to guide an 11-point comeback in Sport 3. Then, he scored 17 last-quarter factors, drained a game-tying shot within the last seconds of regulation and buried the go-ahead and successful free throws late in extra time of Sport 5. He iced the championship with 11 fourth-quarter factors in Sport 6. All three of these matchups had been determined by three factors or fewer.
Wade registered 34.7 factors, 7.Eight rebounds, 3.Eight assists and a pair of.7 steals per recreation within the memorable sequence.
The numbers are ridiculous sufficient. Provided that Giannis Antetokounmpo had endured a extreme hyperextension of his knee within the Jap Convention Finals, this efficiency was otherworldly.
Just like Wade’s story in 2006, Antetokounmpo dragged his Milwaukee Bucks out of a 2-Zero gap reverse the Phoenix Suns.
He tallied 41 factors in Sport 3, flirted with a triple-double (26 factors, 14 rebounds, eight assists) in Sport Four and netted 32 factors in Sport 5. The “Greek Freak” saved the most effective for final, dropping 50 factors in Sport 6 to tie the file for many factors in a Finals-clinching win.
Antetokounmpo averaged 35.2 factors on 61.Eight p.c taking pictures, including 13.2 rebounds, 5.Zero assists and 1.Eight blocks per recreation as Milwaukee gained its first championship in 50 years.
One yr after an overwhelming NBA Finals run, the “Massive Diesel” confirmed the Philadelphia 76ers how the Indiana Pacers felt.
Fast apart: In the event you anticipated “since 2000” to incorporate the playoffs of the 1999-2000 season, that is wonderful. Be happy to mentally insert Shaq’s 38.Zero factors, 16.7 rebounds and a pair of.7 blocks per recreation forward of his efficiency within the 2001 Finals.
However there’s hardly a query he tops the checklist anyway.
O’Neal gathered 44 factors and 20 rebounds in a Sport 1 extra time loss. He completed one help and two blocks shy of a quadruple-double in Sport 2, notching 28 factors and 20 rebounds within the win. Shaq posted 30 factors and 12 rebounds in Sport Three adopted by 34/14 and 29/13 in the course of the Lakers’ last two victories.
Total, he routed the Sixers for 33.Zero factors with a 57.Three p.c clip, 15.Eight rebounds, 4.Eight assists and three.Four blocks per recreation.
