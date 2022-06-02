Ranking the Greatest NBA Finals Performances Since 2000 | Bleacher Report

Zero of 8

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Pictures

There is no such thing as a higher time for a participant to place collectively a sizzling streak than the NBA Finals.

Through the previous 20 years, the most effective particular person performances within the championship spherical have featured a number of of the game’s largest names. Most not too long ago, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo have loved these prolific runs.

How do they examine, although, to the earlier technology’s prime performers, like Tim Duncan and Shaquille O’Neal?

That is our goal right here, rating probably the most excellent Finals showings because the 2000-01 playoffs. Whereas the Finals runner-up has typically had a standout participant, our selections are restricted to the successful crew. Complete manufacturing in a sequence is the primary issue, although perceived influence on the outcome can be thought of.