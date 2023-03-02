Rapper Charged After Admitting To Fatal Shooting On Rap Video: Sheriff

LAKELAND, FL — A self-proclaimed 19-year-old rapper was once arrested Tuesday after Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd mentioned he bragged about capturing a person within the again on considered one of his rap movies.

La’Darion Chandler of Lakeland was once charged with first-degree homicide within the capturing loss of life of opposing gang member 33-year-old John McGee, aka Bang Bang, of Lakeland on Dec. 17. McGee was once launched from jail on Oct. 8 after serving a 4- or 5-year stint.

During a news convention Thursday morning, Judd mentioned McGee was once shot within the again whilst working from the shooter in a carpark on Pirates Way within the Secret Cove subdivision, and was once taken to the health center the place he to start with survived the capturing.

Although a crowd of folks was once readily available on the scene of the capturing when sheriff’s deputies arrived, Judd mentioned none would offer detectives with information.

“There were 200 people at the scene of the shooting and they all were in the bathroom when it happened and didn’t see a thing,” Judd mentioned.

Detectives became to McGee, who was once anticipated to live to tell the tale, for information concerning the shooter however he, too, refused to speak, mentioned the sheriff.

“He would not cooperate in the investigation and he lied to us,” Judd mentioned.

Moreover, Judd mentioned McGee started refusing the drugs supposed to lend a hand heal his gunshot wound.

“He was going to go back and seek revenge on his own against this opposing gang member and refused to talk because he didn’t want him (the shooter) locked up where he couldn’t get to him,” Judd mentioned.

Twenty-four days after the capturing, on Jan. 9, McGee died within the health center.

“He took to his death the (name of the) person who shot him,” mentioned Judd. “He (McGee) was a troublemaker, make no mistake about it. But he shouldn’t have died.”

The sheriff mentioned the case can have long gone unsolved if Chandler hadn’t posted the rap video describing capturing McGee within the again, giving main points simplest the shooter would know.

“He’s not much of a rapper. He doesn’t sing well. He doesn’t move well. He’s a stupid rapper who admits to shooting someone in the back on video,” Judd mentioned.

Judd equipped a copy of the video to individuals of the media wherein Chandler raps, “I hit his back Though I shoot like a mac.”

Although simplest 19 years outdated, Judd mentioned Chandler already had an intensive prison historical past, together with seven criminal arrests and 5 misdemeanor arrests. His first arrest was once on the age of eleven. He’d been launched from the Juvenile Detention Center 32 days ahead of capturing McGee.

“He was a hardcore criminal as a juvenile who posted a photo of himself with a gun right after his third stint in lockup,” Judd mentioned. “He was bad and mean in the streets when he had a gun.”

Judd mentioned witnesses have been too anxious to speak. Without pointers from the general public, Judd mentioned it took detectives 2 1/2 months to construct a prison case towards Chandler.

During that length, Chandler was once charged with irritated attack with a perilous weapon after pointing a gun at every other guy on Pirates Way. He was once in prison when detectives served him with the first-degree homicide warrant.

“Then he started crying like a baby that lost its pacifier,” Judd mentioned. “Let the message be clear: we ripped this rapper, and now he’s in jail.”

He mentioned the sheriff’s administrative center is constant to seek for the gun utilized in McGee’s capturing. Detectives served a seek warrant on Chandler’s rental and found out ammunition in a black duffel bag however no gun.

“We can pay $5,000 to get better the gun used on this murder. Contact Heartland Crime Stoppers.We get the gun, and also you get numerous money,” he mentioned. “We want the gun that killed John McGee.”

This capturing is considered one of 4 gang shootings that came about in Polk County over the past two months, together with a mass capturing in Lakeland wherein 11 folks have been killed or injured.

In 2017, there have been simply two drive-by shootings in Polk County, mentioned the sheriff. In 2022, there have been 59 drive-by shootings.

“You hear all this and you go, ‘My gosh, what’s the matter here?” Judd mentioned. “Actually, our crime rate is at a 51 percent low and our violent crime rate was down last year. This does not represent the crime picture. This represents a small group of gangsters that are shooting at each other.”

If anything else, Judd mentioned, it is an indictment of the state’s juvenile justice gadget, which gave Chandler a lot of alternatives to show his existence round however in the end put a violent wrongdoer again at the streets.

“This kid got the full measure of the system,” he mentioned, noting that Chandler was once jailed 3 times within the juvenile justice gadget after being convicted of fleeing to elude, grand robbery of a motor automobile, automobile housebreaking and antisocial in ownership of a firearm or ammunition with a gang enhancement, incomes him a yr in juvenile detention.

“Many times the DJJ allows these violent, out-of-control criminal kids back on the streets,” he mentioned. “They can’t tell the difference between a child who made a mistake and a hard-core-criminal. He (Chandler) shouldn’t have been out to commit this crime. If this guy is not locked up, he’s shooting somebody. This idea that you can hug a thug and they’ll be good is ridiculous. You need to wake up. These are hard-core gang bangers.”

Judd mentioned Chandler is simply one of the teenagers concerned with violent gangs in Polk County, prompting the sheriff’s administrative center to announce the formation of a gang process pressure on Feb. 15 with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, FBI, Florida Attorney General’s Office, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and police departments all over Polk County.

“We’re not going to allow kids to shoot kids or people to be shot by kids,” Judd mentioned. “We’re just not going to allow that.”