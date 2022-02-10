Raptors Hand Thunder Third Straight Loss

The Toronto Raptors took the lead early in the first quarter, and never gave it up again as they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-98 for their seventh straight win.

The loss is the third straight for the Thunder, and Oklahoma City’s tenth loss in their last 13 games.

Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam combined for 48 of the Raptors points in the win.

The Raptors outscored the Thunder by 12 in the first quarter, and shot 68 percent from the field compared to OKC’s 31 percent.

Oklahoma City was paced by Aleksej Pokusevski and Theo Maledon’s 18 points a piece off the bench.

Darius Bazley, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey and Ty Jerome also finished in double figure scoring.

Oklahoma City currently has the fourth fewest wins in the NBA.

The Thunder travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers on February 11 at 6 p.m. CT.