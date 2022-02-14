Raptors, Maple Leafs and Senators will increase to 50 percent capacity Feb. 17, per new Ontario regulations

On Monday, the Ontario government announced that the province will be ramping up its reopening timeline. The NHL’s Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the NBA’s Toronto Raptors will be permitted to increase 50 percent capacity beginning on Feb. 17.

In addition, if public health officials believe that it’s a safe environment, then arenas could move to full capacity beginning on March 1.

In late January, Ontario announced its initial plan in which the province planned to allow a maximum of 500 fans for indoor sporting events from Jan. 31 to Feb. 20. The province then wanted to move to 50 percent capacity beginning on Feb. 21. The government also was expected to increase to full capacity on March 14, so Ontario is moving ahead of schedule.

In coordination with the capacity timeline being ramped up, the province also will do away its previous guideline that fans need to show proof of vaccination in order to attend indoor events. However, individual businesses can still choose to enforce such rules.

The Maple Leafs will face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 17 and may take on the Buffalo Sabres on March 2 in front of a full arena. The Senators face the Boston Bruins on Feb. 19 with 50 percent capacity at Canadian Tire Centre. Their first opportunity to play in front of a packed arena will come against the Seattle Kraken on March 10.

The Raptors could play in front of a full capacity crowd on March 1 when they host the Brooklyn Nets.