Raptors take over Florida Aquarium in new show

TAMPA, Fla. — Birds of prey are taking over the Florida Aquarium‘s scenic rooftop terrace in an interactive new show for households known as “Raptors!”

Hawks, falcons, owls and extra will all be featured in the high-flying 20-minute efficiency that can showcase winged hunters which might be so essential to our ecosystem.

The show is included with basic admission and can take place a number of instances a day. There may also be loads of viewers participation — particularly children!

“Raptors!” runs via Labor Day weekend.

