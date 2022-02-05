Raptors vs. Hawks odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 4 predictions from proven computer model

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 27-23 overall and 15-12 at home, while Atlanta is 25-26 overall and 10-14 on the road. The Raptors recorded a 106-100 win over Atlanta on Monday.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto has now won four straight games following its 127-120 win over Chicago in overtime on Thursday. Pascal Siakam led the way with 25 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Guard Gary Trent Jr. had his streak of five games with 30-plus points snapped on Thursday, scoring 16 points in the win.

Trent matched the team record set by DeMar DeRozan in 2016 and hit a crucial 3-pointer late in overtime against Chicago. Fred VanVleet leads Toronto with 21.5 points and 7.1 assists per game, while Siakam is adding 21.1 points and 8.6 rebounds. The Raptors have covered the spread in 12 of their last 14 home games.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta has only lost one game since mid-January, but it was Monday’s 106-100 setback at home against Toronto. Outside of that loss, the Hawks have won eight games since falling to the Knicks on Jan. 15. They are coming off one of their best performances of the season, ending the Suns’ 11-game winning streak in a 124-115 final on Thursday.

Star guard Trae Young returned from a shoulder injury to score 43 points on 16 of 25 shooting. He drilled six 3-pointers and dished out five assists in the win. John Collins, who had 19 points and 10 rebounds against Phoenix, went to the locker room with a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter. He is questionable for Friday’s contest.

