Raptors vs. Magic odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 4 prediction from proven computer model

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 34-28 overall and 17-14 at home, while Orlando is 15-48 overall and 8-26 on the road. The Raptors have won 10 consecutive meetings between these teams.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando is coming off a rest day following a split in two home games against Indiana on Monday and Wednesday. The Magic had a chance to sweep the two games, but they came up just short in overtime in the rematch. They were outscored by 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Second-year point guard Cole Anthony leads Orlando with 17.4 points, 5.8 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. Rookie small forward Franz Wagner is having a nice season as well, averaging 15.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. Third-leading scorer Wendell Carter Jr. is questionable for this game due to an illness while former No. 1 overall pick, Markelle Fultz, is out due to injury management.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto has won two of its last three games, but it will be looking to bounce back from a 108-106 loss to Detroit on Thursday. The Raptors trailed by 12 points after three quarters before mounting a late comeback bid that came up short. They were without All-Star guard Fred VanVleet (knee) for the fourth time in six games, while forward Thaddeus Young missed his fifth straight game with an illness.

VanVleet, who averages a team-high 21.4 points per game, is listed as questionable for Friday’s game, while OG Anunoby (finger) is out. Power forward Pascal Siakam is the second-leading scorer, averaging 21.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Toronto is on a seven-game home winning streak against Orlando.

