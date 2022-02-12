Raptors vs. Nuggets odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 12 predictions from proven computer model

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 31-23 overall and 16-12 at home, while the Nuggets are 30-25 overall and 15-15 on the road. The Raptors are on an eight-game winning streak and are closing in on Miami at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Toronto is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 222.5.

Raptors vs. Nuggets spread: Raptors -3.5

Raptors vs. Nuggets over-under: 222 points

Featured Game | Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto has won eight games in a row and nine of its last 10 overall to get within 1.5 games of Philadelphia at the top of the Atlantic Division. The Raptors are also just four games back of Miami for the best record in the Eastern Conference. They are coming off a three-game road trip that included wins over Charlotte, Oklahoma City and Houston.

Power forward Pascal Siakam has taken over as the team’s scoring leader, averaging 21.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Point guard Fred VanVleet is scoring 21.6 points, while shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. is adding 18.8 points. The Raptors have not only won eight consecutive games, but they have also covered the spread in them all.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 108-102 loss at Boston on Friday night. The Nuggets were without starting point guard Monte Morris (concussion), who is going to miss Saturday’s game as well. They have already been without Jamal Murray (ACL) and Michael Porter Jr. (back).

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has had to step up, recording eight triple-doubles in his last 14 games. Jokic struggled in Friday’s loss at Boston, turning the ball over nine games. Denver has covered the spread in 10 of its last 12 games against Toronto.

