Raptors vs. Pistons odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Mar. 3 prediction from proven computer model

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 34-27 overall and 17-13 at home, while the Pistons are 15-47 overall and 6-26 on the road. Detroit has won five straight meetings between these teams, including a 103-87 victory in January.

Raptors vs. Pistons spread: Raptors -8.5

Raptors vs. Pistons over-under: 217.5 points

Featured Game | Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto opened the month of March on a positive note, sneaking past Brooklyn in a 109-108 final on Tuesday. The Raptors were playing in the second leg of a back-to-back with the Nets, as they won the first meeting in a 133-97 decision on Monday. They were without OG Anunoby (finger) and Fred VanVleet (knee) for both games, but Gary Trent Jr. stepped up with a team-high 24 points on Tuesday.

VanVleet, who is the team’s leading scorer with 21.4 points per game, is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game. Anunoby, who is fourth in scoring, is also questionable. Toronto has won five of its last six home games and has no attendance limits for the first time since Dec. 11 after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit has an opportunity to sweep Toronto for the second consecutive season. The Pistons were eight-point underdogs in their win in November and were 9.5-point underdogs in their win in December. They swept all three games last season and have a chance to sweep the Raptors two seasons in a row for the first time.

The Pistons have won three of their last five games, squeaking past Boston, Cleveland and Charlotte by a combined five points. Jerami Grant leads Detroit with 19.1 points per game, while Cade Cunningham is adding 16.1 points. The Pistons have covered the spread in eight of their last 11 trips to Toronto. New acquisition Marvin Bagley III (ankle) is doubtful, while guard Frank Jackson (back) is questionable.

