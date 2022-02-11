Raptors vs. Rockets odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 10 predictions from proven computer model

The Houston Rockets will take on the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Toyota Center. Houston is 15-39 overall and 8-17 at home, while Toronto is 30-23 overall and 14-11 on the road. The Raptors are on a seven-game winning streak following their win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Rockets vs. Raptors spread: Raptors -8

Rockets vs. Raptors over-under: 226 points

Featured Game | Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors

What you need to know about the Rockets

Houston has lost seven of its last eight games, with its latest loss coming in a 110-97 setback at New Orleans on Tuesday. The Rockets turned the ball over 21 times, leading to 25 points for New Orleans. Guard Kevin Porter Jr. led Houston with 27 points, but he also had seven turnovers.

The Rockets lead the NBA in turnovers per game (17), so they will be looking for a cleaner performance on Thursday. Center Christian Wood leads the team with 17.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Houston has won 11 of its last 13 home games against Toronto.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto has finally established itself as a playoff team in the Eastern Conference following a seven-game winning streak. The Raptors are in sixth place in the standings after picking up a 117-98 win at Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Pascal Siakam led the way with 27 points and 16 rebounds in Wednesday’s win.

Siakam has now tied Fred VanVleet as the team’s scoring leaders, as they are both averaging 21.6 points per game. VanVleet is dishing out a team-high 7.1 assists, while Siakam is grabbing a team-best 8.9 rebounds. The Raptors have covered the spread in all seven victories during their winning streak.

