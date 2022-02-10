Raptors vs. Thunder odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 9 predictions from proven computer model

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is 17-36 overall and 9-17 at home, while the Raptors are 29-23 overall and 13-11 on the road. Toronto is riding a six-game winning streak following a victory at Charlotte on Monday.

Thunder vs. Raptors spread: Thunder +10

Thunder vs. Raptors over-under: 206 points

Featured Game | Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City is trying to patch things together until it gets its leading scorer back from injury. The Thunder went on a three-game winning streak to open the month of February, but they are now coming off consecutive losses to Sacramento and Golden State. They were able to erase a 13-point second-half deficit in a 110-109 win over Toronto in the first meeting of the season.

However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 22.7 points and 5.5 assists per game, is now out with an ankle injury. The Thunder are also missing forward Mike Muscala (ankle), who scores 8.0 points per contest off the bench. Oklahoma City has covered the spread in four of its last five games against an Atlantic Division opponent.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto extended its hot streak to six games with a 116-101 win at Charlotte on Monday after wrapping up a perfect three-game homestand. The Raptors are now on the second leg of a three-game road trip that concludes at Houston on Thursday night. Pascal Siakam is averaging 24 points, 11 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game during the six-game winning streak.

Siakam was shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc before the streak, but he has been knocking down 47.4 percent of his 3-point attempts during this run. He has shot 62.5 percent in nine career games against Oklahoma City. The Raptors have covered the spread in all six games during their winning streak.

