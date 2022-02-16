Raptors vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 16 predictions from proven computer model

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 31-27 overall and 17-10 at home, while the Raptors are 31-25 overall and 15-12 on the road. Toronto is coming off its worst offensive performance of the season, losing a 120-90 final against New Orleans on Monday.

Toronto is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 227.5.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors spread: Timberwolves +1.5

Timberwolves vs. Raptors over-under: 227.5 points

Featured Game | Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota has now won seven of its last nine games, including two straight. The Timberwolves picked up a 129-120 win at Indiana on Sunday before adding a 126-120 win over Charlotte in overtime on Tuesday. They have now won seven consecutive home games, surging into the NBA playoff picture.

Big man Karl-Anthony Towns poured in 39 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a double-double effort against Charlotte. Guard Anthony Edwards left in the second quarter with a sprained right ankle and is questionable for Wednesday’s game. Minnesota has covered the spread at a 6-2-1 clip over its last nine games.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto was on an eight-game winning streak last week, but it has now suffered consecutive losses. The Raptors were not competitive in Monday’s 120-90 loss to New Orleans, shooting a season-low 30.5 percent from the floor. They are currently amid a five-game road trip that began with the loss to the Pelicans.

Guard Fred VanVleet, who had scored 20 points, left Monday’s game in the third quarter with a sore right knee. He did not participate in the team shoot-around on Wednesday morning and is officially listed as questionable. Toronto has been playing great basketball, covering the spread in eight of its last 10 games.

