Raquel Lee Bolleau On Reprising Gross Sisters Role For ‘The Proud Family’

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder returned to tv Wednesday, Feb. 23 to Disney+. The newest iteration is again with 98 % of its authentic solid members. We had the chance to talk with the multifaceted actress, director and entrepreneur Raquel Lee Bolleau, who voices the Gross Sisters on the enduring animated series.

Meet Raquel Bolleau, the 35-year-old Los Angeles native who continues to feed her passions whereas evolving as an actress, entrepreneur, spouse and mother of two. Bolleau started her profession as a baby actress, modeling in Nike campaigns along with her co-star Kyla Pratt, showing on the primary season of Nickelodeon’s The Amanda Present, and now, reprising her position as The Gross Sisters on The Proud Household: Louder and Prouder.

When requested how thrilling it has been for Bolleau to reunite along with her childhood associates and costars like Pratt, who voices Penny Proud, she gracefully answered, “It’s been superb.”

The present’s return comes shortly after its 20th anniversary, and it’s an eventful time for the complete solid and crew. Bolleau takes a spin down reminiscence lane, recalling their enjoyable instances collectively.

“Kyla and I’ve identified one another and been associates since we have been children,” Bolleau shares of her and Pratt’s friendship and dealing relationship. “We did the Nike business collectively after we have been 9, so after we did Proud Household 20 years in the past it was simply cool to be working together with your buddy. Now, right here we’re 20 years later as mothers, wives and businesswomen. It’s simply superb to have the ability to come again and see the success of what life has delivered to all of us. I believe that’s what’s been probably the most rewarding half, sharing tales about our youngsters and have one thing for our youngsters to be happy with and part of.”

So much has modified for everybody concerned within the beloved animated sequence. Bolleau is a proud mother of two babies. She talks with us concerning the cultural impression of the sequence for previous generations and the generations to come back.

“Proud Household was the primary Black cartoon that got here to the Disney Channel. I don’t suppose we knew how iconic that that was,” Bolleau shares. “For us, we simply beloved what we did. We’re actors and with the ability to be part of this cool present I don’t suppose we had that actual eye opening second. ‘Wow we’re the primary Black cartoon on Disney’ however now within the local weather of the world at present, it’s such a refreshing present to deliver again to TV.”

The proficient actress is proud to revel on this second constructing a legacy for future generations.

“That is one thing that we’re in a position to be happy with for 20 years,” she provides. “Now, we now have legacies to construct. This can be a historic present to be part of. The writers, the animators, the actors… everyone appears like us and to have the ability to share that with my children and to have the ability to do one thing 20 years later and nonetheless have that very same youthfulness to have the ability to do it. It’s superb as a mother, and it’s thrilling.”

Bolleau serves because the voice of the Gross Sisters, who’re the three bullying sisters, who’re seen demanding children from college and anybody else unable to deal with them for his or her cash inside the sequence.

We had just a few questions for Bolleau concerning the memorable blue sisters like if followers may anticipate any development from them on this subsequent coming of the present.

“Let me inform you one thing concerning the gross sisters,” the voice actress declares. “Not solely are we coming again louder and prouder however you guys have a deal with coming as a result of let’s simply say the Gross Sisters haven’t modified very a lot of their methods however they’re undoubtedly effectively versed in what they do. To say sufficient however not say an excessive amount of, they’ve discovered new methods to get what they need.”

One factor the Gross Sisters know how one can do is GET WHAT THEY WANT, and with their arms out.

Followers of the present grew up conceptualizing their very own theories concerning the Gross Sisters signature blue pores and skin, which differed from the opposite characters within the present. When requested if Bolleau had any perception on why they’re coloured that manner, she had solutions and for many who have already began watching the Louder and Prouder model, additionally they clarify why.

Merely put, she says, “they’re ashy.” The actress continues, “they are blue as a result of they’re ashy. For those who take a look at their names it’s Nubia, Gina (Neutrogena) and Olei (Olay). There’s a goal behind that. The gross sisters are the ashy bullies.

Nicely, there you may have it Proud Household followers. The famed Gross Sisters are named after standard lotion and skincare manufacturers.

“Everyone knows that ashy buddy,” Bolleau provides with a smile. “On the time we have been first doing the present, there weren’t a variety of publications and methods to precise who these characters have been however now we’re in a world that we now have entry to a variety of various things [like] social media, completely different publications, and other ways to get data. Disney needed to satisfy all of us 20 years later, as a result of even they didn’t put two and two collectively.”

Bolleau shares that Disney gathered the solid to introduce themselves and shortly after, embody their characters.

“I laughed as a result of there’s this concept of who the Gross Sisters are,” Bolleau shares. “Perhaps it’s a shock to see me because the Gross Sisters. After which, possibly it’s a shock that Kyla is Penny or Alisa [Reyes] is Lacienega. It’s enjoyable to see who we truly are behind the voice.”

The actress additionally talks about how tough the filming/voicing course of turned throughout an impending international pandemic, letting out an enormous “whew” when opening up concerning the journey.

“It was tough at first,” Bolleau says. “After we first signed again on to do Proud Household, the pandemic had not occurred. We have been excited to select up the place we left off. To have the ability to see one another in passing or have the ability to come earlier to listen to another person’s second, however this was a really remoted expertise when the pandemic got here, as a result of we have been slightly frantic as a result of we signed on to do the present and we now needed to neglect how we change into sound engineers in our home. It was powerful since you wanted a quiet area. My children have been dwelling. We had everyone on Zoom. It was an remoted expertise however on the identical time we stood via the check of time. Additionally, it helped encourage us via a pandemic. It simply speaks to the resilience of the entire actors concerned. I’m happy with us as a result of we have been in a position to get it performed.”

That, they did. Get it performed. She continues, “The pandemic is making it laborious for us to attach particularly after 20 years. We seemed ahead to that bonding time however hey, we gotta do what we gotta do.”

The premiere for The Proud Household was held over just about to the solid and crew’s dissatisfaction.

With a number of reboots and revivals taking up tv, followers are at all times a bit skeptical of the latest model. We requested Bolleau why the Proud Household story remains to be essential to inform, particularly for her as an LA native who grew up seeing Black and Brown households thriving like those included within the legendary present. Oscar Proud, Penny’s father, is an entrepreneur who lives throughout the road from the Boulevardez household who’re even wealthier.

“It’s essential as a result of these are the narratives our kids are uncovered to,” Bolleau explains of its significance. “Again within the day what we beloved [about the series] was the concept that it’s okay to show that. We ought to be displaying that. For Disney, I applaud them for being pioneers, being those spreading that to the world, to youngsters, and to the longer term. It’s much more essential now, as a result of these are the forms of conversations we’re having extra on the forefront.”

Bolleau shares how the present displays her childhood rising up.

“I grew up that manner with entrepreneurial dad and mom, in a pleasant neighborhood,” Bolleau says. “My associates have been Black and Brown and have been additionally doing effectively. It’s simply telling one other facet of our narrative. I applaud Disney for that and I’m grateful to be part of a present that celebrates us like that.”

Although the Gross Sisters carry a special position within the sequence, Bolleau affirms that the present goals to inform all sides of the Black and Brown experiences.

“The Gross sisters are fairly cliché in the best way that they get down however hey we additionally know that facet of us too,” Bolleau continues. “All the things performs very true to the experiences that Black and Brown folks undergo on a day-to-day foundation. In class, of their neighborhood, amongst their buddy group… it’s very true to what individuals are coping with. It’s enjoyable to have the ability to present it in a cartoon that youngsters relate and see themselves in, in a enjoyable manner.”

We’re excited to listen to extra from Bolleau because the Gross Sisters within the revival sequence. Outdoors of her voice appearing and leisure endeavors, Bolleau continues to run her manufacturing firm Folmoon Agency and based an natural, pure haircare line and platform, Métisse Natura, within the quarantine.

“Through the pandemic, all of us had a variety of time on our arms,” Bolleau talks about creating Métisse Natura. “For me, I’ve at all times beloved hair. Hair is a large factor for me and I’ve at all times been borderline obsessive about my hair. A part of that performs into it being an enormous a part of us being on set after we have been younger. Our hair was being performed on a regular basis. We have been looking for new appears and new methods to adapt to completely different characters so I’ve at all times had this love for hair.”

Bolleau shares that her blended race daughter impressed the creation of the haircare line.

“My husband is French and my children are French and Black. She [her daughter] has a special kind of texture of curl and I used to be actually impressed by everybody going pure and being snug with their hair in its pure state. One of many issues I noticed with my daughter is she was wanting her hair to be straight. I’m like ‘child, I like your curls. Your curls are attractive. I need you to rejoice these curls. Your curls are particular,’” Bolleau shares.

They began having loving conversations about her daughter’s hair early on. Bolleau ultimately started experimenting within the kitchen, creating dwelling treatments till she found a product that labored on herself and her daughter.

“At first I believed this is able to be one thing I make, spray it in, and I’d use for myself,” she says. “I began to apply it to my associates and my sisters and several types of hair textures and noticed that it was actually working effectively on their hair too.”

Bolleau found that she had one thing greater than an out of the “kitchen” haircare product.

“As a result of I went to movie college and a background in movie manufacturing and directing, I mentioned look, why not promote your individual model. Why not give your daughter one thing to be happy with past stunning hair. Actually instilling entrepreneuship,” Bolleau shares.

The younger entrepreneur felt impressed throughout a time that Black girls have been starting to change into extra empowered in who we’re.

“That feeling of possession and investing in your self and bringing issues to {the marketplace} which are wanted,” she provides. “Not simply cliché however wanted. I discovered that area of interest for myself and I used to be extraordinarily impressed to go for it. I linked up with one in all my finest associates who has a tremendous producer and we stabilized these items and made it obtainable worldwide. We saved it vegan and natural. I’m actually enthusiastic about this journey in my life.”

When speaking concerning the model identify and inspiration, she says, “The model is known as Métisse Natura. Métisse is the phrase blended in French. It’s based mostly on the truth that that is for a mixture of hair. That is for all hair sorts. One factor I discovered for curly hair: it doesn’t have a race, it has a texture. That’s what unites this group. This group is united via the challenges all of us undergo it doesn’t matter what race we’re with this texture of hair.”

Bolleau is constant to construct a group past the model.

“It’s a spot for ladies, moms, and anybody trying to have a product that works effectively and is pure for them,” Bolleau concludes.

Followers can proceed supporting Raquel Lee Bolleau’s journey on social media. The gifted throughout expertise and businesswoman leaves our dialog along with her finest quote but reminding everybody that: “Now’s the time to fully immerse your self in goal and in imaginative and prescient and that’s the platform of my life and the journey that I’m following.”

Be sure you catch Bolleau in The Proud Household: Louder and Prouder on Disney+ and on Instagram here.



