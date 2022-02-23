Rare Kobe Bryant card sells for $2 million at auction

Anyone who wants to get their hands on a Kobe Bryant sports card will have to pay a lot, but rare cards in great condition go for a lot, and we are talking about a lot. Last week, a Bryant card went for $2 million, according to TMZ Sports.

According to officials at PWCC Marketplace, this card set a record for the highest-selling Bryant card.

The card sold is one of the rarest of the Los Angeles Lakers player. It is a 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems piece and has a grade of 8.5.

Only 10 of the emerald card were made and this one is numbered 100.

PWCC exec Jesse Craig said, “This is arguably Kobe’s best card in existence. It’s more desirable than even a Kobe Bryant rookie card or a Kobe Bryant autograph.”

Craig added, “These Precious Metal Gems variants are arguably the most desired insert card in the entire world. These set the tone for the insert market going forward.”

On the card is Bryant in a yellow No. 8 jersey, passing the basketball. The back also has a photo of him looking focused, along with his statistics from the 1996-97 season.