Rarely seen gems by late Fort Worth choreographer Bruce Wood keep coming

Bruce Wooden Dance continues to convey again barely seen gems left behind by the Fort Value choreographer, who died in 2014 at 53. The newest is Wooden’s interpretation of the second half of Stravinsky’s sacrificial ritual The Ceremony of Spring, which premiered and was final carried out 20 years in the past by his authentic group at Bass Corridor.

Bruce Wooden Dance within the late Fort Value choreographer’s interpretation of Stravinsky’s “The Ceremony of Spring.” (Sharen Bradford – The Dancing Picture)

Described as “brutal” and “animalistic,” it has by no means been staged in Dallas. “The one factor I actually began with was that the music has a fanatical high quality to it — virtually manic,” Wooden has stated.

Bruce Wooden Dance in inventive director Pleasure Bollinger’s “Slip Zone Suite.” (Sharen Bradford – The Dancing Picture)

It’s a part of the corporate’s June 10-12 program at Moody Efficiency Corridor, which additionally consists of inventive director Pleasure Bollinger’s multimedia Slip Zone Suite, commissioned by the Dallas Museum of Artwork and impressed by the museum’s not too long ago closed exhibit of postwar abstraction; a second commissioned piece, When the Sky Fell Purple, from Chicago-based Stephanie Martinez, founding father of PARA.MAR Dance Theatre, who created a tribute to her mother; and Know Thyself, a solo for the Bruce Wooden Dance Mission that marked Wooden’s return to the dance scene in 2010.

Particulars

June 10-11 at eight p.m. and June 12 at 2 p.m. at Moody Efficiency Corridor, 2520 Flora St. $25-$101.50. brucewooddance.org.

Choreographer Stephanie Martinez (Todd Rosenberg)

Associated: three historic Greek vessels destroyed at DMA in in a single day break-in

Associated: ‘Prop gun use warning’ shadows Dallas reboot of ‘Oklahoma!’ after mass shootings in Texas