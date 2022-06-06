Rasheed Wallace to join Lakers coaching staff under Darvin Ham, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers have already achieved the onerous half find an appropriate coach to step in after the crew parted methods with Frank Vogel after the common season. Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham was employed to fill that function final week, marking his first head teaching gig within the league. Ham comes extremely revered across the league after spending a number of years below Mike Budenholzer in each Atlanta and Milwaukee, and he is solely a 12 months faraway from being on the teaching workers that received a championship with the Bucks.With Ham in place, he’ll now go to work in assembling his assistant teaching workers, and he is reportedly already secured one title.

Former NBA champion Rasheed Wallace has agreed to a deal to hitch Ham as an assistant, according to The Athletic.

Wallace spent this previous 12 months teaching on the collegiate stage below Penny Hardaway on the College of Memphis. His departure from the Memphis teaching workers to hitch the Lakers was one thing that Hardaway anticipated and hinted at Monday morning.

“I feel Rasheed may be going to LA with Darvin Ham. That was the deal from the start,” Hardaway mentioned via The Commercial Appeal. “If Darvin had gotten a job final 12 months, Rasheed had already promised him that he was going to go together with him. So, I am pondering this 12 months, with him getting the Lakers job, [Wallace] would possibly nonetheless be going together with that course of.”

Hardaway was proper in his evaluation of the scenario. Ham and Wallace’s connection goes again to when the 2 have been teammates when the Detroit Pistons received an NBA championship in 2004 (paradoxically sufficient, in opposition to the Lakers). It sounds as if they’ve remained shut by way of the years, and now they will have the ability to work collectively as soon as once more.

Wallace will definitely convey some grittiness to the Lakers as an assistant coach. He was recognized for being an in-your-face, aggressive participant throughout his profession, so maybe a few of these intangibles shall be helpful in working with the Lakers subsequent season.