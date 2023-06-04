Raul Meza’s Texas criminal history spanned decades, records show





Raul Meza Jr., 62, who used to be up to now convicted of homicide within the Eighties, used to be charged in reference to the loss of life of an 80-year-old Pflugerville guy previous this month. Law enforcement officers recommend that Meza could also be related to a number of chilly circumstances. Meza used to be recognized, arrested, and charged after confessing to the homicide of his roommate Jesse Fraga, 80. Meza additionally implicated himself in some other homicide case dated 2019. Meza’s criminal history is going again many years, together with convictions in irritated robberies and homicide. Meza used to be discovered in charge of irritated theft in 1975 and used to be sentenced to two decades, serving best 5 years. In 1982, he used to be charged with raping and killing eight-year-old Kendra Page whilst he used to be on parole for his 1975 conviction. Meza used to be convicted of homicide and sentenced to 30 years in jail. Furthermore, Meza used to be ordered to serve an extra 16 years on most sensible of his 30-year sentence because of his 1977 conviction at the irritated theft case. Meza used to be launched from jail in 1993 after serving simply over 11 years of his sentence for Page’s homicide. However, he used to be discovered to have violated his parole within the fall of 1994 and used to be out and in of prisons and jails. In 2019, proof related Meza to Gloria Lofton’s loss of life, which up to now have been dominated an “undetermined” purpose. Meza used to be observed on a safety digital camera just about Fraga’s place of abode someday after he used to be remaining observed alive and used to be therefore arrested through the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force upon the Pflugerville Police Department’s request on May 25, 2023.