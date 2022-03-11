Raven-Symoné says it’s “so important” Disney Channel features diverse characters: “It shows that it’s relevant”

Disney/Carell Augustus

On Friday, Raven-Symoné returns in season 5 of Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home, which sees her titular character transferring again to San Francisco to assist her dad get well from a coronary heart assault.

Chatting with ABC Audio, Raven stated season 5 is jam-packed with “nostalgia.” That is So Raven stars Adrienne Bailon and Rondell Sheridan return as Alana and Victor, respectively — as does Bayside Excessive and The Chill Grill. “It looks like a cup a cocoa with further marshmallows,” Raven grinned.

Raven and her co-star Issac Ryan Brown, who performs her on-screen son Booker, commented on how Disney Channel has modified since That is So Raven first aired in 2003. They are saying the community has elevated its variety of inclusive reveals that have fun totally different household dynamics, sexual orientations, genders, and other people of shade.

“It is necessary that Disney’s transferring on this course as a result of it reveals that it is related,” stated Raven. “It’s taking what’s occurring in our society proper now and validating it. I’m so comfortable and proud and humbled to be a part of the channel, however I’m additionally humbled simply to be a part of our present, as a result of we, too, are bringing that range inside the writers room.”

She continued, “It is so necessary as a result of that’s our world. You can not shut your eyes to it, and we now not will. To have the ability to give that in a constructive mild and actually present what society is correct now can solely additional respect and kindness sooner or later.”

Issac, who additionally voices Gus on the progressive Disney Channel present The Owl Home, added, “Children wish to see themselves. Rising up, Raven was an icon to so many Black ladies…It is at all times nice to see illustration, and I really feel like we’re doing a terrific job with that on our present.”

