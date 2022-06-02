Raven Symoné Takes Pride in Her 40-pound Weight Loss Transformation, Twitter Reacts

Actress Raven Symoné has change into a trending matter after exhibiting off her 40-pound weight reduction in a comical, and subtly horny TikTok video.
The previous youngster star posted a brief video clip Tuesday responding to a number of the feedback left by haters and critics. However, it was her selection of apparel that obtained everybody speaking.
“Ooh I’m telling Disney, You ruined my childhood, You bought previous, She’s nonetheless related,” Raven wrote over the video.
The That’s So Raven star spelled out her typical “public response” to remain silent earlier than punching on the digital camera to share what she’s actually pondering in her head.
“36 years within the recreation and other people can’t deal with the reality that imma do what makes me completely satisfied,” Raven wrote. “Wifed up, stacked up, and minding my very own DAMN enterprise.”
@ravensymone # #wlw #truthoflife ♬ original sound – Millennial32
Raven sported a white pantsuit with a floral print emblazoned on the entrance. Her selection of blouse…none. The previous The View host went topless below the blazer to point out off her cleavage and toned torso.
The put up garnered reward throughout social media with many giving The Cosby Present actress the flowers she deserves.
“The icon that’s Raven Symone,” one fan tweeted.
The icon that’s Raven Symone pic.twitter.com/URbafEtxzm
— Arami By Goddess (@aramibygoddess) June 1, 2022
“Raven Symone stated cease enjoying together with her she been fantastic,” added another person.
Raven Symone stated cease enjoying together with her she been fantastic
— ᴘʀᴏꜱᴇᴄᴄᴏ ᴘᴏᴘᴇ (@chaysemanhatten) June 2, 2022
Raven Symone wanting a bit of fantastic lately 🫠
— Elden Lord Thixx (@bettynixx) June 1, 2022
One fan contemplated “why” she felt so “drawn to Raven Symone.”
Why am I drawn to Raven Symone rn??????
— A. (@LIAAMAEH) June 1, 2022
Raven Symone been fantastic y'all late.. she simply 🌈 😔 https://t.co/6K9J3UpDJq
— JVT88 (@Raez1988) June 2, 2022
On Tuesday, Raven attended a Pleasure occasion at West Hollywood hotspot Poppy, the place she debuted her 40- pound weight reduction transformation in the identical plunging white pantsuit from her TikTok video.
Her toned look comes after Raven instructed The View in March she shed her former 210 pound weight by quitting sugar and fasting with out understanding, Each day Mail reported.
Now that Raven is completely satisfied together with her outcomes, she’s letting the women say “hello” for Pleasure Month.